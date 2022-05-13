Your daily planner: Friday, May 13

Don’t freak out, Johnson County, but it’s Friday the 13th! Kyle here, setting you up for the weekend.

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 82, Low: 61. The summer-like heat breaks a bit today. It will be rainy this morning with a chance for isolated thunderstorms, mostly before 10 a.m.

Weekend outlook: ☀️ It’s setting up to a be wonderful spring weekend. It will be mostly sunny Saturday with temps topping out in the mid-80s. A chance for rain and some thunderstorms Saturday night, but clear skies expected Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. [Chef’s kiss!]

Diversions

Take in the KC Ballet’s version of the Kansas-centered classic “The Wizard of Oz” which opens Friday at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and runs through Sunday, May 22. Tickets start at $34.

which opens Friday at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and runs through Sunday, May 22. Tickets start at $34. Laissez les bon temps rouler at the 21st annual KC Crawfish Festival on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at St. Pius X Church in Mission. Tickets are $70 and include crawfish, beer, wine and other drinks. Find out more here.

on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at St. Pius X Church in Mission. Tickets are $70 and include crawfish, beer, wine and other drinks. Find out more here. Have fun in the sun at the Kansas City Pickleball Classic , a World Pickleball Tour-sponsored amateur tournament happening Friday through Sunday at Elite Tennis and Wellness in south Overland Park. Registration to compete is closed but it’s free to watch. Here’s more information.

, a World Pickleball Tour-sponsored amateur tournament happening Friday through Sunday at Elite Tennis and Wellness in south Overland Park. Registration to compete is closed but it’s free to watch. Here’s more information. Hands up if you’d like to see some world-class puppeteering! The Mesner Puppet Theater will take the stage at Midwest Trust Center at JCCC on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $9.

will take the stage at Midwest Trust Center at JCCC on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $9. Where’s the ’90s kids at? Take a trip down memory lane Sunday night at T-Mobile Center as NKOTB (that is, New Kids On The Block) headlines a show that also includes rap duo Salt-n-Pepa, crooner Rick Astley and power vocal trio En Vogue. Tickets start at $85.

Noteworthy