Your daily planner: Friday, May 13

Don’t freak out, Johnson County, but it’s Friday the 13th! Kyle here, setting you up for the weekend.
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 82, Low: 61. The summer-like heat breaks a bit today. It will be rainy this morning with a chance for isolated thunderstorms, mostly before 10 a.m.
Weekend outlook: ☀️ It’s setting up to a be wonderful spring weekend. It will be mostly sunny Saturday with temps topping out in the mid-80s. A chance for rain and some thunderstorms Saturday night, but clear skies expected Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. [Chef’s kiss!]
Diversions
- Take in the KC Ballet’s version of the Kansas-centered classic “The Wizard of Oz” which opens Friday at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and runs through Sunday, May 22. Tickets start at $34.
- Laissez les bon temps rouler at the 21st annual KC Crawfish Festival on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at St. Pius X Church in Mission. Tickets are $70 and include crawfish, beer, wine and other drinks. Find out more here.
- Have fun in the sun at the Kansas City Pickleball Classic, a World Pickleball Tour-sponsored amateur tournament happening Friday through Sunday at Elite Tennis and Wellness in south Overland Park. Registration to compete is closed but it’s free to watch. Here’s more information.
- Hands up if you’d like to see some world-class puppeteering! The Mesner Puppet Theater will take the stage at Midwest Trust Center at JCCC on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $9.
- Where’s the ’90s kids at? Take a trip down memory lane Sunday night at T-Mobile Center as NKOTB (that is, New Kids On The Block) headlines a show that also includes rap duo Salt-n-Pepa, crooner Rick Astley and power vocal trio En Vogue. Tickets start at $85.
Noteworthy
- Vivien Jennings and Roger Doeren say they’ve had about 100 interested parties reach out to them about buying Rainy Day Books, which the couple plan to sell so they can retire after nearly 50 years running the bookstore in Fairway. Ideally, they say they’d like to pass it on to someone local who loves books as much as they do. [KCUR]
- The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two guns were found inside a student’s vehicle at De Soto High School Thursday. In an email to families, the principal said the school was never under threat and that the student in question is “no longer on campus.” [KMBC]
- An Overland Park woman accused of murder in the 2002 death of a patient at a Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital has been arrested. Jennifer Hall is charged with one count of first-degree murder. During her brief stint as a respiratory therapist at the hospital in 2002, nine patients died of cardiac arrest and another nine had to be treated for emergency cardiac collapse incidents. [KSHB]
