SMSD News: Celebrate 2022 Commencement Week

The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) is thrilled to celebrate the Class of 2022!

We hope our community will join us in congratulating all of our high school seniors for their remarkable accomplishments. We also extend our appreciation to the educators, family members, and friends who have supported these graduates along the way.

This senior class earned $2.1 billion in scholarship offers through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation’s Scholarship Shawnee Mission program.

It includes 13 National Merit finalists and nine Presidential Scholar candidates. Three members of this class earned a perfect score on the ACT. They’ve earned regional, state, and national honors in science, general academics, business, journalism, NJROTC, music, art, technology, engineering, animation, and athletics. There is much to be proud of as these students receive their diplomas, and the entire community is invited to watch!

Commencement ceremonies will be held for all Shawnee Mission School District High Schools at the following times:

Shawnee Mission East

7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North Location

Here is the link to watch the livestream: https://youtu.be/hsPY8Oeb19w

Shawnee Mission South

8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South location

Here is a link to watch the livestream: https://youtu.be/Pn2biv2XPik

Shawnee Mission North

7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North Location

Here is the link to watch the livestream: https://youtu.be/LJxJiwcwF8M

Shawnee Mission West

7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South Location

Here is the link to watch the livestream: https://youtu.be/TYTQ7PZQZ6w

Horizons

6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South Location

Here is the link to watch the livestream: https://youtu.be/e7qGpwqpI4E

Shawnee Mission Northwest

7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North Location

Here is the link to watch the livestream: https://youtu.be/3EUCetFIYjg

Here is the complete SMSD graduation livestream and on-demand viewing playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIUE_HxtdiNOGvoFftlSMVczmEiikk2B6

Links also will be posted to www.smsd.org, Shawnee Mission School District Facebook, and Shawnee Mission School District twitter prior to each ceremony.

Edited versions of the ceremonies will be rebroadcast on Spectrum Cable channel 2, Spectrum Cable channel 18, and Consolidated Communications channel 18 during the summer. The ceremonies will be available here to download later in the summer.

Our mission is to serve as a bridge to unlimited possibilities yet to be discovered for all of our students. Please join us in celebrating all the Class of 2022 has accomplished and the discoveries that are in front of each student.

The Shawnee Mission School District congratulates the class of 2022!