2 people in critical condition following motorcycle crash in western Shawnee

Shawnee Police say two people are in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in the western part of the city.

It happened about 4:40 p.m. Friday afternoon, just west of Kansas Highway 7 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Major Jim Baker says both people were riding a motorcycle southbound in the 6800 block of Hedge Lane Terrace.

The bike went off the right side of the road, causing the driver to lose control. The bike came to a stop about 15 feet off the road in a ditch.

A witness to the crash ran across the street to Shawnee Fire Station 73, at 6805 Hedge Lane Terrace, to alert firefighters.

Two Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded and transported the injured man and woman to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Shawnee Police called in two officers from their Traffic Safety Unit to document the crash scene.

Police say neither rider was wearing a helmet, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The southbound lane of Hedge Lane Terrace was closed at 67th Street, and northbound traffic was directed through the fire station parking lot as police investigated the crash.

Hedge Lane Terrace reopened to regular traffic about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.