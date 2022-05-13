Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Three common mistakes home buyers should avoid

The process of buying a home can be daunting. From finding the right home to navigating the transaction itself, buyers are faced with decisions around every turn. For this week’s column, I wanted to address three common mistakes buyers make and how to best remedy them.

An experienced agent!

Not surprisingly (wink wink), I believe choosing NOT to work with a qualified real estate agent is unwise. Although it is possible to complete this transaction without the assistance of a realtor, there are lots of reasons why you may want to rethink that decision. Licensed realtors are experts in their field. They are prepared to handle roadblocks, questions and provide assistance and answers for what is probably the most important purchase of your life! I encourage you to do your research and choose an agent with your best interests in mind.

Which lender do I choose?

There are many options when it comes to choosing the right lender to provide you with a mortgage quote. Oftentimes, I see clients going with the very first quote they are given. Understandable, as this can be a time saver. However, the problem with this is that this initial quote may not be the most cost effective option. So I encourage clients to get multiple quotes in order to ensure they are getting the best rate available to them.

What’s your price?

Last but not least (and especially true for first-time home buyers) buying a home that you cannot afford may win the award for “what not to do”! It is imperative to get pre-approved for a mortgage prior to beginning your home search. This allows you to have an adequate estimation on how much you can afford to pay for your home. Having an accurate price ranges sets you up for success and ensures that you don’t get into situation where the expense is more than you can or should be paying. It is also important to take into consideration what other expenses go into owning a home so that you have a full picture of your financial position.

Each agent at Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty is ready to be your guide through the home buying process. Consider us your subject-matter experts, your navigators and your trusted partners. We are here to help you avoid common pitfalls so that the journey to unlocking home is a smooth one!