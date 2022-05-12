Your daily planner: Thursday, May 12

Good morning, readers! It’s Alexis with a preview of another Thursday in JoCo.
Forecast: ☀️ High of 92. Low of 68. Expect sunny skies today with heat index readings still in the high 90s. This hot spell should break tonight with a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight and into Friday morning.
Diversions
- There will be multiple opportunities to catch live music performances in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, today. The Mavericks are performing at 8 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon, Dylan Scott is performing at The Truman at 8 p.m. and Au5 will perform at 9 p.m. at Encore at The Uptown Theater. Get tickets to the events here.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Downtown Business Improvement District Advisory Board meets today at noon in the Myron E. Scafe building. The board will consider approving the Downtown Overland Park Partnership budget for 2023. Learn more.
- The Shawnee Community Engagement Task Force will meet tonight at 5 p.m. See the full agenda.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will hold their regular weekly meeting today at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. Get the details.
Noteworthy
- Shawnee Chief Ben Barnes will testify before Congress at 12 p.m. today in support of “The Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the U.S. Act.” The legislation would establish a federal commission tasked with analyzing the records from Indian boarding schools that operated in the U.S. in the 1800s, including potentially the Shawnee Indian Manual Labor School in Fairway. Watch the hearing live.
- The city of Merriam is offering $40 to any resident who buys or builds a compost bin in order to encourage the eco-friendly practice of backyard composting. Residents can receive an additional $35 if they also attend a composting workshop next Thursday, May 19. Learn more.
- Highlands Elementary fifth grader Evelyn Stidham was named the 2022 winner of the Arbor Day poster contest by the Prairie Village Tree Board and has since been selected as the overall statewide winner in Kansas. Two trees will be planted in her honor at McCrum Park.
