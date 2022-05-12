Your daily planner: Thursday, May 12

Good morning, readers! It’s Alexis with a preview of another Thursday in JoCo.

Forecast: ☀️ High of 92. Low of 68. Expect sunny skies today with heat index readings still in the high 90s. This hot spell should break tonight with a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight and into Friday morning.

Diversions

There will be multiple opportunities to catch live music performances in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, today. The Mavericks are performing at 8 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon, Dylan Scott is performing at The Truman at 8 p.m. and Au5 will perform at 9 p.m. at Encore at The Uptown Theater. Get tickets to the events here.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Downtown Business Improvement District Advisory Board meets today at noon in the Myron E. Scafe building. The board will consider approving the Downtown Overland Park Partnership budget for 2023. Learn more.

The Shawnee Community Engagement Task Force will meet tonight at 5 p.m. See the full agenda.

will meet tonight at 5 p.m. See the full agenda. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will hold their regular weekly meeting today at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. Get the details.

Noteworthy