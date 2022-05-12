Young’s Pool to reopen this summer with new pool house and entry way building

Overland Park residents might see some changes while swimming this summer.

As pool season approaches, the city’s Young’s Pool is preparing to reopen with significant changes to the pool’s appearance.

What’s changing: The pool improvement project entailed a remodel of the pool’s pool house and entry way building.

Some of the new additions include offices, restrooms, changing rooms, a party room and a joint park shelter. There will also be a new space for the pool’s lifeguards.

The project has been underway since August 2021. City staff say construction will finish up in the next few weeks.

The pool will reopen on May 29- just before Labor Day and the incoming pool season.

Why it matters: Young’s Pool is one of three of the city’s outdoor pools that will open for the summer.

The city will not be opening all five of them, in part, due to the ongoing lifeguard shortage.

The Stonegate Pool and the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center also open in a couple of weeks.

The Bluejacket Pool and Marty Pool will remain closed this summer.