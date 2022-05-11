Your daily planner: Wednesday, May 11

Mid-week mania! This is Kyle, welcoming you to another Wednesday in Johnson County. Here’s what’s on tap.

Forecast: ⛅ High: 90, Low: 69. It will be another unseasonable scorcher today with heat indexes again in the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies with wind gusts at times topping 20 miles per hour.

Diversions

The Kansas City Symphony’s Mobile Music Box will be at Heritage Park in Olathe tonight at 6:30 p.m. for a free Chamber music concert. See more information here.

Public Agenda

Overland Park’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. Police Chief Frank Donchez is set to give his formal response to a recent report from the Kansas Commission on Racial Equity and Justice laying out several statewide recommendations for police-community relations.

Noteworthy