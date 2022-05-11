Your daily planner: Wednesday, May 11

Mid-week mania! This is Kyle, welcoming you to another Wednesday in Johnson County. Here’s what’s on tap.
Forecast: ⛅ High: 90, Low: 69. It will be another unseasonable scorcher today with heat indexes again in the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies with wind gusts at times topping 20 miles per hour.
Diversions
- The Kansas City Symphony’s Mobile Music Box will be at Heritage Park in Olathe tonight at 6:30 p.m. for a free Chamber music concert. See more information here.
Public Agenda
- Overland Park’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. Police Chief Frank Donchez is set to give his formal response to a recent report from the Kansas Commission on Racial Equity and Justice laying out several statewide recommendations for police-community relations.
Noteworthy
- Authorities in Livingston County, Missouri, are searching for Jennifer Hall of Overland Park, who is now charged with one count of first-degree murder in the 2002 death of a patient at a Chillicothe hospital. During Hall’s brief stint as a respiratory therapist at Hedrick Medical Center in 2002, nine patients died of cardiac collapse, a frequency subsequently deemed “medically suspicious.” Hall was charged this month with the death of one of those patients. [KCUR]
- Olathe East school resource officer Erik Clark is a recipient of a National Award of Valor from the National Association of School Resource Officers. Clark was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a student in the school’s main office March 4. The student and an assistant principal were also wounded. The student has been charged with attempted capital murder. [KCTV 5]
- Rep. Megan Lynn of Olathe says she will not seek re-election for her House District 49 seat. The two-term Republican will serve the remainder of her current term, which ends in January 2023. She says she plans to work on Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s campaign for governor this summer. [Kansas Reflector]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.