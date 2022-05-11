Inside JCPRD: Make plans to attend the new Meadowbrook Park Festival on June 3

By David Markham

A free public celebration of art and parks hosted by The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County will bring Meadowbrook Park’s Great Lawn to life on Friday, June 3, with artists, makers, music, and more!

The new Meadowbrook Park Festival, which falls close to the third anniversary of the park’s opening, will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. on the park’s Great Lawn, located at 9101 Nall Ave. in Prairie Village. Tickets for a separate VIP Experience and artist reception from 4 to 8 p.m. are also available (more on that below).

“The idea for this festival stems from the desire for the foundation to activate JCPRD parks and spaces by curating experiences that build community and showcase what makes Johnson County special,” said JCPRD Development Director Erika Seward. “We’re excited to bring Meadowbrook Park’s Great Lawn to life! We’ll have over 40 Strawberry Swing local artists and makers, a half dozen food trucks, lawn games, and live performances by Fritz Hutchison and A.M. Merker & Friends to soundtrack the moment. Thank you, city of Prairie Village, JE Dunn, and Strawberry Swing for your generous support!”

The related VIP Experience event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.

“There are VIP tickets for sale with proceeds to benefit The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County in support of the JCPRD Public Art Program,” Seward said. “Tickets provide access to the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse and include food, craft beer, and wine tastings courtesy of Rimann Liquors, plus dedicated seats on the Great Lawn. There will be an artist talk at 5:30 pm with Amie Jacobsen who will share more on the “Gateway” public art project that will be installed this summer in Meadowbrook Park. It’s an opportunity to meet the artists involved in the program, which has been generously supported by the AT&T Foundation, Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and lead donors Carol & Fred Logan.”

The festival’s live music begins at 6:30 p.m. on a stage behind the Meadowbrook Clubhouse.

“It’s going to be a fun mix of folk and alt-country music at with headliner A.M. Merker & Friends,” Seward said. “Music starts at 6:30 pm with indie artist Fritz Hutchison, who has been on tour promoting his new album “Movie Night” through the Kansas City label Manor Records. We hope people will bring their chairs and blankets and stay a while – enjoying and supporting local artists and small businesses with their neighbors and friends.”

Tickets for this VIP event are $125 per person, and can be purchased in advance at www.jcprdfoundation.org/events

The foundation was founded in 1977 and has preserved 1,647 acres of land, and provided resources, scholarships, and support for JCPRD, which serves 10 million visitors and participations annually.

“We’ve spent the past year working with the purpose-driven marketing firm Global Prairie on a rebrand of the foundation, imagining a bright future for the organization that expands upon its legacy,” Seward said. “This event is a platform to tell our story and is an invitation for others to join in celebration and support of parks, the arts, and recreation.”

Once the parking lot near the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse fills, free off-site parking will be available across the street across Nall at Christ Church Anglican, 55500 W. 91st St., Overland Park, and at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave., Overland Park. Area residents are also encouraged to walk or bike to the event.

For more information, visit www.jcprdfoundation.org/events.