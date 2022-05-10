Your daily planner: Tuesday, May 10

Good morning and welcome to another summer-like day in Johnson County! Alexis here with a look at the day ahead.

Forecast: ☀️ High of 92. Low of 73. It’s a hot one out there with heat index readings possibly topping 100. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear all day and into the evening.

Diversions

Catch a soccer match tonight as Sporting KC goes up against FC Dallas at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Get tickets here.

Hoping to go on vacation or have the perfect picnic this summer? Stop by the Shops of Prairie Village today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a lunchtime workshop event to get packing tips for travel and picnics and to enjoy discounts and giveaways at local shops. Learn more.

Public agenda

The Lenexa Committee of the Whole will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at Lenexa City Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Take a look at the agenda.

The Overland Park Neighborhood Executive Committee will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center. The committee will vote for NEC chair, vice chair and secretary. Learn more.

The city of Merriam will hold a community meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the future of the former K-mart site at Antioch and Shawnee Mission Parkway. Get more details.

The Johnson County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting today at 5:45 p.m. to review proposed solar farm regulations. Find out how to participate in person or via Zoom here.

Noteworthy