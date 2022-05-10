Student charged in Olathe East shooting now out of hospital and booked in jail

An Olathe East student charged with attempted murder in a shooting inside the school’s office earlier this year has been released from the hospital and is now in custody at the Johnson County Jail, according to sheriff’s officials.

The bigger picture: Jaylon Elmore, 18, had spent the past two months hospitalized since the shooting March 4, which also left an assistant principal and the school’s resource officer injured.

In a statement Tuesday, Overland Park Regional Medical Center said the hospital no longer has any patients from the Olathe East shooting.

A spokesperson for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Elmore was booked in the county’s detention center in Olathe on Monday afternoon.

The shooting: Elmore has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder for shooting school resource officer Erik Clark.

Elmore was shot and injured in the incident, along with Clark and Olathe East assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel.

Court records show Elmore was taken out of class and brought to the school’s main office on the morning of Friday, March 4, after administrators were told by other students that a student had brought a gun to school that day. Officer Clark was also called to the office.

‘Ghost gun’ allegedly used: Once in the office, a criminal affidavit says Elmore reached into his bag and pulled out a handgun that was later identified by prosecutors as a “ghost gun” containing thirteen 9-millimeter rounds.

Investigators say Elmore began firing, getting off about five rounds toward Clark. The officer returned fire. All three — Elmore, Stoppel and Clark — were hit during the exchange.

Both Clark and Stoppel were discharged from a local hospital within 24 hours of the shooting.

Hospitalization: Multiple court dates for Elmore in the past two months have been postponed since he was unable to appear due to injuries he sustained during the shooting.

During a court appearance in March two weeks after the shooting, his court-appointed attorney Paul Morrison told a judge Elmore had undergone surgery and was unable to appear in court.

Another court-appointed attorney for Elmore on Tuesday declined to comment further on Elmore’s current heath status but said jail officials are legally required to monitor the health of all inmates in custody.

What’s next: Elmore’s next court appearance in Johnson County District Court is set via Zoom video conference for Wednesday, June 8 at 1 p.m.