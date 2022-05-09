Your daily planner: Monday, May 9

No case of the Mondays for us. Welcome to another week, Johnson County. Here’s what’s going on!
Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 73. It will really start to feel like May today. Clear, warm and windy at times, with gusts topping 35 miles per hour.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. today and, among other items, will review a final plan for a new hazardous household waste disposal site near College Boulevard and Mastin Road, and will also discuss proposed tax incentives for the Metcalf 108 apartment project.
- The Shawnee Mission school board will hold a workshop meeting tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss an amended agreement to give extra compensation to secondary teachers who take on a sixth period.
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will consider giving final approval to an ordinance allowing for the sale and recreational use of fireworks within city limits.
- The Blue Valley school board will hold a meeting tonight at 6 p.m., its first regular meeting since the board voted to strip board member Jim McMullen of his vice president title following tweets some parents complained were anti-LGBTQ.
Noteworthy
- A conservator helped open a time capsule discovered during the demolition of the old Johnson County Courthouse in downtown Olathe. The 13-by-10.5-inch box was installed in the old courthouse 71 years ago and contained a newspaper microfilm reel, a program from the Olathe Rodeo and an Olathe phone directory from 1950, among other items. See a video of the capsule’s opening here.
- A woman died during a house fire in Olathe late Friday night. Crews were called to the home near 159th Street and Ridgeview Road just before midnight Friday. No other persons were injured. Investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire. [Fox 4]
- U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas joined four other Republican senators in calling on a federal television monitoring board to add content warnings to programs that contain material related to sexual orientation and gender identity. [Kansas City Star]
