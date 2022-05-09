Your daily planner: Monday, May 9

No case of the Mondays for us. Welcome to another week, Johnson County. Here’s what’s going on!

Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 73. It will really start to feel like May today. Clear, warm and windy at times, with gusts topping 35 miles per hour.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. today and, among other items, will review a final plan for a new hazardous household waste disposal site near College Boulevard and Mastin Road, and will also discuss proposed tax incentives for the Metcalf 108 apartment project.

The Shawnee Mission school board will hold a workshop meeting tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss an amended agreement to give extra compensation to secondary teachers who take on a sixth period.

The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will consider giving final approval to an ordinance allowing for the sale and recreational use of fireworks within city limits.

The Blue Valley school board will hold a meeting tonight at 6 p.m., its first regular meeting since the board voted to strip board member Jim McMullen of his vice president title following tweets some parents complained were anti-LGBTQ.

