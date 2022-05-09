Healthy snack shop Bulk It to close its doors in Old Town Lenexa

A longtime stop for healthy eats is leaving Lenexa.

Bulk It at 13444 Santa Fe Trail Drive will officially close its doors at the end of the month.

What it was: Owners Nancy Baum and Vicki McIntosh opened Bulk It in Old Town Lenexa eight years ago.

The store advertised a “nutritious, fresh and delicious” inventory with organic and local items including healthy snacks and drinks, such as kombucha teas, grab-and-go salads and keto-friendly baked goods.

Customers could also find ingredients for cooking, such as quinoa flour, wild flower honey and elderberry syrup.

Outside of food, Bulk It also sold themed items with nods to the holidays and to the Kansas City Chiefs.

What’s next: In a closing announcement on social media, Bulk It owners said the store had to close after the owners of its building declined to renew the store’s lease. The previous building owners sold the property last fall.

Bulk It’s official last day in business will be May 30. For the rest of the month, the store’s inventory will be sold at 15% off.

It will be open until then, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Customers can also submit photos they have from previous Bulk It events, and the store might highlight them on Facebook before its closing.