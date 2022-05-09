5 to Try: What are the best farmers market vendors in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🧑‍🌾

Summer is nearly here, and farmers market season has started in earnest in Johnson County.

Nearly all the big local markets in our area, including those in Overland Park, Lenexa and Merriam, have started their weekly events.

Check out the Post’s full guide to Johnson County farmers markets here.

But in the meantime, we want to know what stars and standouts there are at local farmers markets.

What vendors and stalls do you always make sure to stop by when you go to your local market? What booth can you not just simply pass by?

Is it fresh fruits and veggies? Warm baked goods? Hot-roasted coffee? Fragrant flowers?

Tell us specific vendors, why you like them and what you like to buy from them.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

