Obituary: Robert Rush, 67, retired Gardner postal worker and Air Force veteran

Robert “Bob” Leroy Rush, Jr., 67, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away on April 29 at home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer.

Bob was born August 31, 1954 in Boonville, Missouri, to Robert (Bob) and Carolyn Rush.

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna Rush, daughter and son-in-law, Shonda and Travis Dietz, grandchildren Lyla, Timothy, Biruk, Anna and Joseph Dietz, step-son Jamey Metz, siblings Jim, Janie and Betsy, “honorary” children and grandchildren, Lucio and Jenny, Joshua and Davy, as well as many loving friends, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George (Buck) Rush and wife Dawn Rush.

Bob was a Vietnam veteran in the Air Force. Shortly after his military service he joined the U.S. Postal Service, where he was a postal carrier for over 35 years before retiring in 2011.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 22 at 4:00 at Grace Baptist Church in Gardner with a visitation immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lifesong for Orphans.