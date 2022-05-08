Man arrested following hours-long standoff at Mission apartments

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team was involved in a three-and-a-half-hour standoff in Mission on Friday that ended with one man in custody.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shelby Colburn says deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment in the Foxfire Apartments, near 51st Street and Riggs Road about 11 a.m.

Colburn identified the man in custody as 36-year-old Christian Enrique Toledano.

“He was being served multiple felony warrants from several jurisdictions this morning when he barricaded himself inside the apartment,” Colburn said in an emailed response to questions.

Johnson County District Court records show a warrant was issued on Thursday for Toledano’s arrest for felony reckless fleeing of a law enforcement officer.

He also has an open case with a current warrant for misdemeanor criminal damage to property, along with a 2018 conviction for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

“He will be booked on the original warrants that were served this morning,” Colburn said. “Any further charges are pending, so the report will not be available for release yet.”

No injuries were reported during Friday’s standoff.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.