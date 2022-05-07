Your Community: Walk and Read is a fun family experience

“Take a walk and read a book.” Not normally sound advice, but that is exactly what Johnson County Library is suggesting families do at various locations throughout Johnson County. Walk and Read creates a family reading experience in the great outdoors! Families who participate will read two stories posted around the path, one going each direction. When you finish one story, you can turn around to the other side of the sign and begin the next story, which will lead you back around the path. Walk and Read is a program encouraging physical activity, literacy and family time, while allowing for social distancing. The paths are stroller- and wheelchair-friendly, allowing for members of all ages to join in the fun.

There are several opportunities to enjoy Walk and Read:

Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village

May 7 – May 15

Johnson County Library and Johnson County Park and Recreation Department invite you to visit the Walk and Read at Meadowbrook Park. Two stories, “Seagull and Sea Dragon” by Sydni Gregg and “Flower Garden” by Eve Bunting, will be posted.

Celebration Park in Gardner

May 14 – May 22

Johnson County Library and Gardner Parks and Recreation invite you to visit the Walk and Read at Celebration Park. Two stories, “Surf’s Up” by Kwame Alexander and “Shy Ones” by Simona Ciraolo, will be posted.

Wilder Bluff Park in Shawnee

May 21 – May 30

Johnson County Library, Shawnee Parks and Recreation and De Soto Parents as Teachers invite you to visit the Walk and Read at Wilder Bluff Park. Two stories, “Boats Float!” by George Ella Lyon and Benn Lyon, and “After Squidnight” by Jonathan Fenske, will be posted.

Sar-Ko-Par Park in Lenexa

May 28 – June 5

Johnson County Library and Lenexa Parks and Recreation invite you to visit the Walk and Read at Sar-Ko-Par Park. Two stories, “Hello Ocean” by Pam Muñoz Ryan and “Just Be Jelly” by Maddie Frost, will be posted.

Johnson County Museum in Overland Park

Saturday, June 11

Johnson County Library will be posting a Walk and Read in honor of Juneteenth at the Johnson County Museum. The stories posted for this special event will be “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free” by Alice Faye Duncan and “Change Sings” by Amanda Gorman.

Johnson County Square in Olathe

June 19 – June 30

Johnson County Library will be posting a Walk and Read in honor of Juneteenth at the Johnson County Square. The stories posted for this special event will be “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free” by Alice Faye Duncan and “Change Sings” by Amanda Gorman.

Dates are subject to adjustment due to weather conditions. Look for updated information at jocolibrary.org.

Now is a great time to enjoy favorite kids books while taking a stroll! Visit the event calendar on jocolibrary.org for all the details.

