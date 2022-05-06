Your daily planner: Friday, May 6

Let’s start the weekend off right, Johnson County! This is Kyle, welcoming you to Friday, May 6.

Today’s forecast: ⛅ High: 69, Low: 51. We should finally see the rain move off this morning. Cloudy with gradually clearing skies after that.

Weekend weather outlook: ☀️ Expect some fog to start the day Saturday, but after that, it should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Then, even better on Sunday: mostly clear with a high near 84.

Diversions

Kansas City’s Lyric Opera puts on two more performances of Puccini’s classic “Tosca” tonight and Sunday. Find tickets here.

puts on two more performances of Puccini’s classic “Tosca” tonight and Sunday. Find tickets here. Cellist Eckart Runge and pianist Jacque Ammon team up for an eclectic “Revolutionary Icons” concert tonight at 7 p.m. at Midwest Trust Center on the JCCC campus, where they plan to play selections from Paul McCartney, Miles Davis, Beethoven and more. Look for tickets here.

tonight at 7 p.m. at Midwest Trust Center on the JCCC campus, where they plan to play selections from Paul McCartney, Miles Davis, Beethoven and more. Look for tickets here. Professional women’s soccer team KC Current plays their regular season home opener Sunday versus the Houston Dash at Children’s Mercy Park at 4 p.m. Find tickets here.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will play host Saturday to the First Peoples Festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Representatives from several Native tribes will be on hand to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the installation of the Arboretum’s medicine wheel sculpture. The festival comes with the normal $3 price for admission for adults and $1 for kids ages 6-12.

Noteworthy