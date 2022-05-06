Your daily planner: Friday, May 6

Let’s start the weekend off right, Johnson County! This is Kyle, welcoming you to Friday, May 6.
Today’s forecast: ⛅ High: 69, Low: 51. We should finally see the rain move off this morning. Cloudy with gradually clearing skies after that.
Weekend weather outlook: ☀️ Expect some fog to start the day Saturday, but after that, it should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Then, even better on Sunday: mostly clear with a high near 84.
Diversions
- Kansas City’s Lyric Opera puts on two more performances of Puccini’s classic “Tosca” tonight and Sunday. Find tickets here.
- Cellist Eckart Runge and pianist Jacque Ammon team up for an eclectic “Revolutionary Icons” concert tonight at 7 p.m. at Midwest Trust Center on the JCCC campus, where they plan to play selections from Paul McCartney, Miles Davis, Beethoven and more. Look for tickets here.
- Professional women’s soccer team KC Current plays their regular season home opener Sunday versus the Houston Dash at Children’s Mercy Park at 4 p.m. Find tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will play host Saturday to the First Peoples Festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Representatives from several Native tribes will be on hand to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the installation of the Arboretum’s medicine wheel sculpture. The festival comes with the normal $3 price for admission for adults and $1 for kids ages 6-12.
Noteworthy
- The Kansas Department for Children and Families confirmed a teenager in foster care who ran away from a Kansas City, Kansas, child welfare office in early April was found dead four days later. Annika “Ace” Scott, a transgender male, ran away from Cornerstones of Care on April 11, and his body was discovered in an empty lot near 9th and Central on April 15. A cause of death has not yet been determined. [The Kansas City Star]
- Public school districts in Kansas, including those in Wichita, Lawrence and Olathe, are planning to make budget cuts next school year as student enrollment has not fully rebounded two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, Kansas public school enrollment has declined by 15,000 students since the start of the pandemic. [Kansas News Service]
- For the first time since March 2020, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment plans to reopen its walk-in clinic in Mission. The clinic at 6000 Lamar Avenue closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be back open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a thirty-minute break at noon for lunch. Services provided at the clinic include STI screenings, pregnancy tests and immunizations.
