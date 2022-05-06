SMSD News: Read Across SMSD May – Build Together

Read Across SMSD in the month of May encourages everyone to think about how we can “Build Together.” Each featured book helps readers reflect on how by working together, a team can create change for the better.

In May, the elementary featured title is “Someone Builds the Dream,” by Lisa Wheeler. The book demonstrates how it takes many people working together to help make dreams come true.

Tyler Clubb, director of facilities, reflected on how this is especially true in the Shawnee Mission School District. In our community, thousands have been working to build dreams for students as a result of the approved $254 million bond issue.

“Voters, neighbors, educators, families, students, planners, builders, designers — they all worked together so that students have a great space to learn and realize their dreams,” Clubb shared.

Clubb recently joined several individuals at the site of the new Westwood View Elementary School, which is still under construction. He spoke to fourth-graders Annie Bowen and Benjamin Rivas, who talked about their dreams of one day becoming engineers. Click here to see a video.

He also was joined by several individuals who are helping to build Westwood View Elementary School. Scott Mead, Newkirk Novak Construction Partners project manager, and Matt Patterson and Eric Timmerman from SMSD Operations and Maintenance, are representative of the many individuals who are working to get the building ready for students and staff in the fall.

Sarah Harvey, fourth-grade teacher, expressed to Tyler Clubb that everyone who works and learns at Westwood View is so grateful to everyone who has worked on the new building.

“I feel so lucky to be a teacher because I get to help all of our students build their dreams,” Harvey shared. “I’m excited to see the space and know what will be possible!”

The links above provide activity ideas, discussion ideas, and reflective writing questions, related resources and more titles to try for each age group. Shawnee Mission School District librarians have also provided a list of similar book titles related to the theme. They can be found on this webpage.

What is Read Across SMSD?

Read Across SMSD is a celebration of reading across our community. We encourage reading for all ages in support of our district academic goals and our strategic plan belief that our community’s strength is derived from its diversity. Click here to find out more and participate in Read Across SMSD. Post your participation on social media using #ReadAcrossSMSD.