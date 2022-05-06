Nearly 80 Shawnee Mission high school seniors sign letters of intent to play college sports

Dozens of Shawnee Mission seniors are taking their athletic abilities to the collegiate level.
Throughout the spring, Shawnee Mission high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.
From basketball to football, and from soccer to swimming and beyond, SMSD students will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.
Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall.
Shawnee Mission East
- Patrick Bergkamp, baseball at Johnson County Community College
- Ella Bunde, volleyball at Princeton University
- Anne Deedy, swimming at Georgia Tech
- Evan Deedy, swimming at Claremont McKenna
- Heisler Ferren, baseball at Mid-America Nazarene
- Ella Heide, rowing at Saint Mary’s College of California
- Maeve Linscott, swimming at Air Force Academy
- Grace Meyer, cross country and track and field at Kansas State University
- Tate Moody, baseball at Wichita State University
- Tess Roman, track and field at Wichita State University
Shawnee Mission North
- Angelo Batrez, football at William Jewell
- Rilee Bell, softball at Benedictine College
- Jordan Black, baseball at Johnson County Community College
- Caden Brintle, baseball at Fort Scott Community College
- Sam Cloud, baseball at Highland Community College
- Adam Ducey, cross country and track at Missouri Western
- Arlene Duff, cross country and track and field manager at College of Saint Mary
- Emily Hansen, cheer at Avila University
- Jacob Hines, basketball at Coffeyville Community College
- Siera Hoekstra, softball at Wichita State University
- Brittan Lee, volleyball at Ottawa University
- Kaylee Limback, softball at Culver Stockton
- Lyllian McKay, softball at Ottawa University
- Kate Mook, cheer at Mid-America Nazarene
- Karsyn Peyton, soccer at Highland Community College
- Josie Tyrrell, cross country and track at University of Saint Mary
- Summer Weineke, basketball at Johnson County Community College
- Faith Woodruff, softball at Ottawa University
NLI SPRING SIGNING @ NORTH IS ALWAYS SPECIAL!! LOVE THESE ATHLETES & THEIR COMMITMENT & PASSION! @SMNorthPTSA @SMNorthBooster @SMNPepClub @TheMissionPaper pic.twitter.com/CEpS0Tj7b8
— SM North HS (@SM_NORTH_HS) April 28, 2022
Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Ryan Borberg, baseball at Illinois State University
- Maggie Chapin, softball at Longwood University
- Mason Clark, football at Coffeyville Community College
- Grace Cramblett, a preferred walk-on for track and field at University of Kansas
- Kael Farkes, a preferred walk-on for football at University of Kansas
- Cole Foresman, soccer at Colorado Christian
- Sage Grampsas, basketball at Johnson County Community College
- Tyler Gundelfinger, baseball at Coffeyville Community College
- Tamara Harris-Webster, basketball at Johnson County Community College
- Ryan Hanson, soccer at Johnson County Community College
- Autumn Horn, softball at Kansas City Kansas Community College
- Sofia Hughes, soccer at Rockhurst University
- Vivian Keiffer, volleyball at Saint Louis University
- Ella Mackiewicz, basketball and track and field at Univeristy of Wisconsin-Platteville
- Jack Meylan, football at Butler County Community College
- Olivia Pixton, track and field at Utah Valley University
- Olivia Seston, soccer at Johnson County Community College
- Shelby Sogaard, track and field at Pittsburg State University
- Blake Reeder, football at Butler County Community College
- Zadic Torline, tennis at Wisconsin Lutheran College
- Sam Vossen, football at Baker University
Shawnee Mission South
- Spencer Baker, football at Mid-America Nazarene
- Ben Brant, baseball at University of Saint Mary
- Peyton Brown, soccer at Rockhurst University
- Haley Carter, cross country and track and field at Baker University
- Chloe Cox, track and field at University of Nebraska-Omaha
- Carter Dewberry, football at William Penn
- Madeleine Enk, track and field at St. Olaf College
- Cristian Hampton, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University
- Ben Holler, football at Nebraska Wesleyan
- Avery Lemons, soccer at Central Christian College of Kansas
- Ariana Manual, track and field at Fort Scott Community College
- Miles McKenna, baseball at Missouri State University
- McLain Neal, golf at Bryant University
- Emilio Orlanzini, soccer at Central Christian College
- Sam Owens, baseball at Rockhurst University
- Marleigh Sikes, softball at Ellsworth Community College
- Noe Stroer, baseball at Allen County
- Emma Thurston, soccer at Southern Indiana University
- Cam Wiseman, soccer at McPherson College
- Kirsten Womack, track and field at Missouri Southern
Shawnee Mission West
- Keith Gravely, football at Coffeyville Community College
- Taedyn Gray, basketball at Drake University
- Thomas Gunion, wrestling at Avila University
- Cedric Johnson, football at Sterling College
- Mehki Knight, football at Hutchinson Community College
- Maddie Reicheneker, soccer at Johnson County Community College
- Zia Riely, soccer at Missouri Southern State University
- Huston Rotich, football at Independence Community College
- Iona Shah-Luster, wrestling at Indian Hills Community College
- Logan White, football at North Eastern State (Oklahoma)
