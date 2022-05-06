Nearly 80 Shawnee Mission high school seniors sign letters of intent to play college sports

Dozens of Shawnee Mission seniors are taking their athletic abilities to the collegiate level.

Throughout the spring, Shawnee Mission high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From basketball to football, and from soccer to swimming and beyond, SMSD students will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall.

Shawnee Mission East

Patrick Bergkamp, baseball at Johnson County Community College

Ella Bunde, volleyball at Princeton University

Anne Deedy, swimming at Georgia Tech

Evan Deedy, swimming at Claremont McKenna

Heisler Ferren, baseball at Mid-America Nazarene

Ella Heide, rowing at Saint Mary’s College of California

Maeve Linscott, swimming at Air Force Academy

Grace Meyer, cross country and track and field at Kansas State University

Tate Moody, baseball at Wichita State University

Tess Roman, track and field at Wichita State University

Shawnee Mission North

Angelo Batrez, football at William Jewell

Rilee Bell, softball at Benedictine College

Jordan Black, baseball at Johnson County Community College

Caden Brintle, baseball at Fort Scott Community College

Sam Cloud, baseball at Highland Community College

Adam Ducey, cross country and track at Missouri Western

Arlene Duff, cross country and track and field manager at College of Saint Mary

Emily Hansen, cheer at Avila University

Jacob Hines, basketball at Coffeyville Community College

Siera Hoekstra, softball at Wichita State University

Brittan Lee, volleyball at Ottawa University

Kaylee Limback, softball at Culver Stockton

Lyllian McKay, softball at Ottawa University

Kate Mook, cheer at Mid-America Nazarene

Karsyn Peyton, soccer at Highland Community College

Josie Tyrrell, cross country and track at University of Saint Mary

Summer Weineke, basketball at Johnson County Community College

Faith Woodruff, softball at Ottawa University

Shawnee Mission Northwest

Ryan Borberg, baseball at Illinois State University

Maggie Chapin, softball at Longwood University

Mason Clark, football at Coffeyville Community College

Grace Cramblett, a preferred walk-on for track and field at University of Kansas

Kael Farkes, a preferred walk-on for football at University of Kansas

Cole Foresman, soccer at Colorado Christian

Sage Grampsas, basketball at Johnson County Community College

Tyler Gundelfinger, baseball at Coffeyville Community College

Tamara Harris-Webster, basketball at Johnson County Community College

Ryan Hanson, soccer at Johnson County Community College

Autumn Horn, softball at Kansas City Kansas Community College

Sofia Hughes, soccer at Rockhurst University

Vivian Keiffer, volleyball at Saint Louis University

Ella Mackiewicz, basketball and track and field at Univeristy of Wisconsin-Platteville

Jack Meylan, football at Butler County Community College

Olivia Pixton, track and field at Utah Valley University

Olivia Seston, soccer at Johnson County Community College

Shelby Sogaard, track and field at Pittsburg State University

Blake Reeder, football at Butler County Community College

Zadic Torline, tennis at Wisconsin Lutheran College

Sam Vossen, football at Baker University

Shawnee Mission South

Spencer Baker, football at Mid-America Nazarene

Ben Brant, baseball at University of Saint Mary

Peyton Brown, soccer at Rockhurst University

Haley Carter, cross country and track and field at Baker University

Chloe Cox, track and field at University of Nebraska-Omaha

Carter Dewberry, football at William Penn

Madeleine Enk, track and field at St. Olaf College

Cristian Hampton, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University

Ben Holler, football at Nebraska Wesleyan

Avery Lemons, soccer at Central Christian College of Kansas

Ariana Manual, track and field at Fort Scott Community College

Miles McKenna, baseball at Missouri State University

McLain Neal, golf at Bryant University

Emilio Orlanzini, soccer at Central Christian College

Sam Owens, baseball at Rockhurst University

Marleigh Sikes, softball at Ellsworth Community College

Noe Stroer, baseball at Allen County

Emma Thurston, soccer at Southern Indiana University

Cam Wiseman, soccer at McPherson College

Kirsten Womack, track and field at Missouri Southern

Shawnee Mission West