Developer proposes new apartment complex in Mission near Johnson Drive and Nall

It looks like more apartments could soon be on their way to downtown Mission.

Overland Park-based Moffit and Associates wants to build a multi-story apartment complex off Johnson Drive, at 58th Street and Nall Avenue.

The details: Developer John Moffit purchased four parcels off 58th and Nall Avenue, where the Sunflower Medical Group’s old office currently sits.

Moffit is proposing a three-story, 77-unit apartment complex.

It will feature a mixture of studios, one bedrooms units, one bedrooms with dens and some two bedrooms, Moffit told the city’s community development committee at its meeting Wednesday.

While there are no plans to pursue special Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, certification, developers are planning to use some sustainable building practices.

Affordability? Moffit said, the plan is to be at least 10% below market rate to try “to hit the missing middle.” This means a 1,200-square-foot studio might cost about $1,000 a month for rent, Moffit said.

He said the goal is to be 15% below market rate, but that might not be possible.

Additionally, developers said at the meeting that they are in the preliminary stages of discussing potential public incentives such as industrial revenue bonds to help offset material costs for the project.

Bigger picture: This latest proposal comes on the heels of the approval of another five-story, 300-unit apartment complex off Metcalf Avenue, at the site of a former JC Penney call center.

In addition, apartments are to replace the former Mission Bowl of Johnson Drive, the decaying structure of which was demolished late last yer.

And, if development ever fully comes to fruition, apartments are also included in the much-discussed plans for the Mission Gateway site.

Key quote: “This is 77 more (apartments) on top of the hundreds we currently have,” Councilmember Debbie Kring said. “I’m not taking away from you, I just think we need a whole picture. We’re going through three apartment complexes right now. That has nothing to do with you, but it’s something for people to be witness of how many apartments we currently have in Mission.”

What’s next: The developers are hosting a neighborhood meeting on May 9 at 6 p.m. at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center.

Mission Planning Commission will consider a rezoning application and the proposed development at the May 23 meeting. If the project moves forward, it will come before the city council in June.