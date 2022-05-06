5 to try: Post readers pick the best Indian food in Johnson County 🍛

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another round of “5 to try” recommendations!

This week we asked our readers to submit picks for their favorite Indian restaurants in and around Johnson County, and they delivered.

From north Indian classics to harder-to-find south Indian cuisine, this week’s list has the variety lovers of food from the subcontinent crave.

Here we go:

India Palace (Overland Park)

Located in Overland Park at 9918 W 87th St., India Palace stands out as one of the most recommended Indian restaurants by our readers.

Their extensive menu offers the classics, like butter chicken and vegetable korma, as well as specials like the vegetarian dinner for two, palace dinner for two and palace special dinner for four.

India Palace is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays.

Korma Sutra (Lenexa)

Another reader favorite is Korma Sutra, which boasts a great atmosphere in addition to good food.

Several readers noted the personable owner, who is known to hand out free balloons to diners of all ages.

“Their owner is always on the floor, and is so friendly and makes it a fun experience for everyone,” Judy McNish wrote in an email.

Located in Quivira Crossing Shops in Lenexa, the restaurant offers a variety of chicken, seafood and vegetarian meals. And save room for the complimentary chai and mango lassi that comes with your meal.

Korma Sutra is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

Shagan’s (Overland Park)

Shagan’s is a north Indian restaurant that offers dine-in, delivery and a convenient drive-up window for carryout orders.

It’s located at 14521 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park and received high praise from some of our readers.

“Not only is it the best Indian food I’ve ever had, having previously lived in true foodie towns like Austin and Charlottesville, but it’s probably my favorite restaurant, period,” Laura Bock wrote in an email to the post.

Menu items include butter paneer and vegetable korma, and reader Michele Wills specifically recommends the chicken curry,

Stop by Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Godavari (Overland Park)

Looking to switch it up a bit from the more common north Indian food options in Johnson County?

Godavari, located at 7326 W 119th St. in Overland Park, focuses more on south Indian classics like dosa and idly.

Reader Bill Ahrens notes that, while other north Indian-centric restaurants in Johnson County are good, Godavari “has lots of wonderful dishes that you can’t experience anywhere else.”

Godavari is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 10 p.m. They are closed on Mondays.

Touch of Asia (Overland Park)

Last but not least, our readers recommend Touch of Asia at 6860 W 105th St in Overland Park.

This places offers an atmosphere of “casual elegance,” and the menu features chicken, lamb, seafood, and vegetarian dishes, so there’s something for everyone.

Touch of Asia is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m. They are closed on Mondays.