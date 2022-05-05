Your daily planner: Thursday, May 5

Good morning and happy Cinco de Mayo! It’s Alexis helping you get a head start on your Thursday.

Forecast: ⛈ High of 67. Low of 52. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning and throughout the rest of the day and evening.

Diversions

The city of Mission is hosting a summer sneak peek

tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Powell Community Center. Programming will include a Mission Market Pop-Up, the opportunity to sample the summer lineup of fitness classes, live music and yard games and more. Learn more. John Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform tonight at Uptown Theater in KCMO. The show starts at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information here.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Legacy of Greenery

will meet tonight to hear reports on Shawnee Town, the Aquatic and civic centre and more. Get the details.

will meet tonight to hear reports on Shawnee Town, the Aquatic and civic centre and more. Get the details. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet this morning at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. Learn more.

Noteworthy