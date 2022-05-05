Your daily planner: Thursday, May 5

Good morning and happy Cinco de Mayo! It’s Alexis helping you get a head start on your Thursday.
Forecast: ⛈ High of 67. Low of 52. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning and throughout the rest of the day and evening.
Diversions
- The city of Mission is hosting a summer sneak peek tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Powell Community Center. Programming will include a Mission Market Pop-Up, the opportunity to sample the summer lineup of fitness classes, live music and yard games and more. Learn more.
- John Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform tonight at Uptown Theater in KCMO. The show starts at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information here.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Legacy of Greenery will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at city hall. The board will discuss 69 Highway sound walls, canopy streets and more. View the full agenda.
- The Shawnee parks and recreation advisory board will meet tonight to hear reports on Shawnee Town, the Aquatic and civic centre and more. Get the details.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet this morning at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. Learn more.
Noteworthy
- Mission’s annual city-wide garage sale will take place from today through Saturday. The city requires that all garage sales be recorded with the City Clerk. Register your sale here to participate.
- Law enforcement officers in Topeka carried out multiple raids last month on stores selling cannabis products. Some cannabis products are already legal under state law, triggering frustration from advocates who are still holding out hope that the state will legalize medical marijuana later this month. [KCUR]
- The Johnson County Sheriff’s office will participate in the 2022 Kansas Law Enforcement Ride for the Fallen. Around 35 local, state and federal law enforcement officers will ride together to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial in Topeka. The 80+ mile ride will kick off at 10 a.m. today at the Leawood Police Department.
