Here are some Mother’s Day deals and brunches happening in Johnson County

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Johnson County.

If you’re still looking for something special to say “thanks” to your own mother and mother figure in your life, local businesses are offering a range of deals and events.

Here are some Mother’s day specials and offers in Johnson County:

Brunches

Brunch at Bristol: Bristol Seafood Grill at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing is offering a Mother’s Day brunch this weekend. The menu features smoked fish and shrimp, an omelet bar, a carving station and more. The restaurant will open for brunch at 11 a.m. and starts at $59 per person.

Brunch at Sullivan's : Visit Sullivan's Steakhouse at the Town Center Crossing for brunch on Sunday. The restaurant is offering a three-course menu. It starts at $37 per guest, and any mothers in the party get $25 toward their next visit to Sullivan's.

Brunch at Bravo!: Town Center Plaza's BRAVO! Italian Kitchen will feature a Mother's Day brunch on Sunday too. Some of the items on the menu include ham and cheese quiche, biscuits and gravy, grilled jumbo shrimp and berries and cream French toast. Those dining at home can also pick up an Italian dinner package this weekend that includes a choice o salad, a main course and a dessert.

Other sweet deals

Treats at Andre’s: Andre’s at Hawthorne Plaza is offering a $62 carryout Mother’s Day brunch . The menu includes items like coffee cake, quiche and salad. The store is offering a Mother’s Day gift box full of chocolates for later.

Donut deals: Ducks Donuts in Leawood has a special Mother's Day assortment through May 8. The package features a dozen of pink, purple and white donuts with flavors like strawberry shortcake and chocolate explosion. Stop by this weekend to pick up a box.

Self-care

Spa treatments deals: Restore Hyper Wellness at Hawthorne Plaza has a discounted Mother’s Day deal . The store is offering Hydrafacials at $100 off and IV Drip treatments at 50% off their typical price.

Bath and body discounts: Home goods store Growing Days at Prairie Village's Corinth Square if offering a discount for bath and body products. The store will sell items like body butters and scrubs at 20% off through Mother's Day.

The store will sell items like body butters and scrubs at 20% off through Mother’s Day. Fitness discounts : Corinth Square’s Club Pilates is offering discounted classes to moms through this weekend. The Mother’s Day class package is $75 and includes three classes.

Shopping