Your daily planner: Wednesday, May 4

Hey there, Johnson County! It’s Kyle on this Wednesday, and “May the Fourth be with you!”

Forecast: ☁️ High: 62, Low: 56. It will be a gray day with a chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms, mostly this afternoon.

Diversions

If you feel like a baseball matinee, the Royals take on I-70 rival the St. Louis Cardinals at 12:10 p.m. this afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Look for tickets here.

National Women’s Soccer League squad KC Current host the North Carolina Courage tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in the semifinals of the Challenge Cup playoffs. Tickets can still be purchased here.

Any Beliebers out there? Pop star Justin Bieber's world tour, rescheduled twice due to COVID-19, finally comes to Kansas City's T-Mobile Center tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be had here.

Public Agenda

Johnson County officials will be on hand at 2:30 p.m. today for a ribbon-cutting unveiling an expanded Tomahawk Wastewater Treatment Facility in Leawood. Prior to the expansion, the county sent more than 60% of its wastewater flow to that site to Kansas City, Missouri.

The Merriam Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will discuss Christian nonprofit House of Hope's request to make their live-in facility on Antioch Road co-ed instead of just female-only.

Mission's Community Development Committee meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. and will consider a developer's proposal to build a three-story, 77-unit apartment complex just off Johnson Drive, near 58th Street and Nall Avenue.

Overland Park's Community Development Committee also meets tonight at 7 p.m. and, among other items, will discuss changing city ordinance to allow trash haulers to pick up recycling waste every other week.

