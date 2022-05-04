Your daily planner: Wednesday, May 4

Hey there, Johnson County! It’s Kyle on this Wednesday, and “May the Fourth be with you!”
Forecast: ☁️ High: 62, Low: 56. It will be a gray day with a chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms, mostly this afternoon.
Diversions
- If you feel like a baseball matinee, the Royals take on I-70 rival the St. Louis Cardinals at 12:10 p.m. this afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Look for tickets here.
- National Women’s Soccer League squad KC Current host the North Carolina Courage tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in the semifinals of the Challenge Cup playoffs. Tickets can still be purchased here.
- Any Beliebers out there? Pop star Justin Bieber’s world tour, rescheduled twice due to COVID-19, finally comes to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be had here.
Public Agenda
- Johnson County officials will be on hand at 2:30 p.m. today for a ribbon-cutting unveiling an expanded Tomahawk Wastewater Treatment Facility in Leawood. Prior to the expansion, the county sent more than 60% of its wastewater flow to that site to Kansas City, Missouri.
- The Merriam Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will discuss Christian nonprofit House of Hope’s request to make their live-in facility on Antioch Road co-ed instead of just female-only.
- Mission’s Community Development Committee meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. and will consider a developer’s proposal to build a three-story, 77-unit apartment complex just off Johnson Drive, near 58th Street and Nall Avenue.
- Overland Park’s Community Development Committee also meets tonight at 7 p.m. and, among other items, will discuss changing city ordinance to allow trash haulers to pick up recycling waste every other week.
Noteworthy
- Shawnee-based Transport Brewery says it is now anticipating an October opening date for its new Gardner taphouse. In a customer newsletter, company officials said the brewing tanks for the new location had been ordered and were expected to arrive this fall.
- Hawaiian Bros, the rapidly growing Belton-based fast casual food chain, has opened a “digital kitchen” on 75th Street in Overland Park, which offers carryout services only. [Kansas City Star]
- High school students can get a free summer pass at Planet Fitness, beginning May 16. The passes are valid through Aug. 31 and can be used at any Planet Fitness gym, including six in Johnson County. Learn more here.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.