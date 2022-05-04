Here’s a list of some of the biggest Johnson County events on tap this summer

This summer is shaping up to be the most “normal” one Johnson County has had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More in-person events — including some annual signature fairs, festivals and art shows — are taking place this summer than the previous two, when COVID-19 restrictions were either still in place or continuing spread of the disease tamped down attendance.

You may have forgotten what summer delights Johnson County has to offer, so the Post has compiled a list of some of the biggest events you can attend this coming spring and summer. Like always, if we’ve missed something, let us know and we can add it here.

Details: The Lenexa Art Fair is the perfect outing to celebrate all things artistic. This outdoor, juried art fair features around 50 artists from the region, live jazz music throughout the day, children’s art activities, food trucks and drinks.

When: Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th St.

Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Cost: Admission is free.

Details: Past meets present during this event that celebrates the history of Shawnee. Attractions for the four-day celebration includes rides, live music, games, historical reenactments and crafts.

When: Thursday, June 2-Sunday, June 5

Thursday, June 2-Sunday, June 5 Where: Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Dr.

Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Dr. Cost: While there is no admission fee and all concerts and events are free, cost may vary with food, drink, crafts and the carnival.

Details: Started in 1982, this competition attracts cooks from all over the country, who compete for the coveted title of Grand Champion of the Kansas State Championship. For 2022, prizes and ribbons are awarded to the top 10 contestants in seven categories and top three overall.

When: Friday, June 24-Saturday, June 25

Friday, June 24-Saturday, June 25 Where: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th St. Parkway and Lackman Rd.

Cost: Admission costs $5 Friday and is free on Saturday. Children 12 and under are free both days.

Details: For this art fair, over 100 featured artist will take part in the event. Patrons can gather in downtown Overland Park to enjoy food and live music, all the while pursuing works from a diverse array of artists.

When: Friday, June 24-Saturday, June 25

Friday, June 24-Saturday, June 25 Where: Clock Tower Plaza, 7935 Santa Fe Dr.

Clock Tower Plaza, 7935 Santa Fe Dr. Cost: Admission is free.

Details: Grab your tents and lawn chairs for the city’s annual backyard campout. In addition to dinner and breakfast in the morning, the event will have several family-friendly activities, including swimming, s’mores making and an outdoor movie.

When: Friday, June 24-Saturday, June 25

Friday, June 24-Saturday, June 25 Where: Andersen Park, 5930 W. 61st St.

Andersen Park, 5930 W. 61st St. Cost: Admission costs $30 for a family of four, with $5 for each additional member.

Details: This annual event will kick off with a pancake breakfast that will be followed by some fun, family-friendly activities, like a petting zoo, bouncy house, face painting and more. There will even be a pie-baking contest. Doesn’t get more American than that!

When: Monday, July 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, July 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Prairie Village Municipal Campus, 7700 Mission Rd.

Prairie Village Municipal Campus, 7700 Mission Rd. Cost: The pancake breakfast costs $5 a plate, but all other activities are free.