High-speed chase winding through northeast JoCo ends with homicide suspect dead

A suspect in a Kansas City, Kansas, homicide investigation is dead following a shootout with police that came after a high-speed chase through several metro jurisdictions on both sides of the state line Tuesday night, including for a time in northeast Johnson County.

The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, at about 9:15 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted in connection to a Kansas City, Kansas homicide.

KCK police say the homicide occurred early Sunday morning in the 200 block of N. 6th Street in that city. In a news release, KCKPD says the shooting left one person dead and two others hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The chase

After the attempted stop in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, law enforcement officers pursued the suspect south on Interstate 35 into Johnson County just after 9:30 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic states that the suspect led officers south on Metcalf and then west on Shawnee Mission Parkway before rejoining I-35 in Merriam.

The suspect vehicle then drove southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 from Shawnee Mission Parkway to 67th Street.

A Merriam officer led the pursuit and continued at speeds over 75 miles per hour westbound on 67th Street into Shawnee with a KCPD helicopter overhead.

The chase eventually made its way to Interstate 435, where the suspect drove northbound in the southbound lanes trying to elude officers.

Police from multiple agencies continued their pursuit of the driver into Platte County, Missouri.

‘The suspect is down’

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper finally got stop sticks in front of the suspect’s tires just south of Interstate 29 near Platte City.

Radio traffic states that as the vehicle’s tires shredded, the suspect hit a guard rail and ran westbound into a neighborhood in the 13300 block of N. Bedford Falls Road, just south of Platte City, at about 10 p.m.

Officers quickly surrounded the man as he paced around in backyards, still holding a gun in his hand, according to the radio traffic.

At 10:51, an officer can be heard on recorded radio traffic telling officers that the suspect is pointing a gun at law enforcement. During that officer’s radio transmission, gunfire can be heard in the background.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper then reports on recorded radio traffic “shots fired” and “the suspect is down.”

An ambulance staging nearby responded to the scene after the suspect was secured by a KCPD tactical team. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene just after 11 p.m.

KCPD says the incident is being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

KCKPD did not immediately identify the suspect but only said the deceased is a 26-year-old man.

The Post has reached out to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and will update this report with any updates.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.