Your daily planner: Monday, May 2

Good morning, Johnson County, and welcome to May! It’s Monday, May 2. Let’s see what’s happening around your community.

Forecast: ⛈️ High: 61, Low: 48. It will be a wet and stormy one, with up to another inch of rain expected throughout the day. Heavy downpours are expected at times this afternoon and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Public Agenda

meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will consider approving the purchase of playground equipment for the next phase of work at R Park. The USD 232 Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss adopting new materials for social studies instruction in elementary, middle and high schools, including a seven-year subscription to “Scholastic News” at an estimated cost of nearly $650,000.

Noteworthy