Your daily planner: Monday, May 2

Good morning, Johnson County, and welcome to May! It’s Monday, May 2. Let’s see what’s happening around your community.
Forecast: ⛈️ High: 61, Low: 48. It will be a wet and stormy one, with up to another inch of rain expected throughout the day. Heavy downpours are expected at times this afternoon and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
Public Agenda
- The Prairie Village City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will consider approving a donation to sister city Dolyna, Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of that country.
- The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will consider approving the purchase of playground equipment for the next phase of work at R Park.
- The USD 232 Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss adopting new materials for social studies instruction in elementary, middle and high schools, including a seven-year subscription to “Scholastic News” at an estimated cost of nearly $650,000.
Noteworthy
- A former Overland Park police officer who posted images of evidence on the social media app Snapchat has been stripped of his Kansas police license. Thomas Bangert resigned from OPPD in July 2021 following an internal investigation into the matter. A state licensing body revoked Bangert’s license in March. [The Kansas City Star]
- The Olathe City Council at its meeting this week will consider annexing more than 150 acres of land at the request of Garmin. The technology giant plans to request rezoning for the site near 151st Street and Lone Elm Road, but the land needs to be annexed into the city first. [Fox 4]
- BNSF Railway will close Pflumm Road in Lenexa just north of Walnut Street starting today at 8 a.m. for repairs to the railroad crossing there. That section of road is expected to open bak up tonight at 8 p.m.
