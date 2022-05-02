Updates from Johnson County Community College: Fall enrollment is underway!

Fall enrollment is officially open and the Fall 2022 semester starts August 22. Now is a great time for new and returning students to explore how to meet their academic goals at Johnson County Community College.

Get to know JCCC

A campus tour is a great way to see why JCCC is ranked #1 among Kansas community colleges. We offer several ways to see inside our state-of-the-art classrooms and labs, specialized training facilities and academic resource centers:

In-person campus tours are available by appointment Monday – Friday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. They’re a great way to see all that JCCC has to offer.

Class schedule tours are available for students who have already enrolled at JCCC. Cav Leaders give personalized tours to help new students find their classrooms and locate key resources.

Virtual admissions appointments are open for students who can’t make it to campus. During these one-on-one online sessions, admissions reps answer questions and help students complete the application process.

We also have an on-demand 18 “stop” virtual tour available anytime. It showcases JCCC’s programs and resources inside and out and can be viewed on a desktop or mobile device. Check out our campus visit webpage to learn more.

Affordable tuition rates

Financial security is a priority at every step of the college experience. That’s why we put education within reach with competitive tuition rates. Students can take advantage of all the credits at JCCC offered at 1/3 of the cost compared to a 4-year university. Here are a few tuition perks we offer:

Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641- can enroll in any credit class this fall with our Metro Tuition Rate, only $143 per credit hour.

JCCC offers educational experiences for every person at every stage of life. That’s why we offer a discounted tuition rate of $16 per credit hour for students age 60+.

Payment plans are available to qualified students taking all credit semesters and for certain continuing education programs to help make paying tuition affordable and manageable for students.

Scholarship opportunities

JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students. All it takes is one application to determine if a student is eligible for hundreds of financial opportunities. We accept applications throughout the year, so students can apply for scholarships even after the April 1 priority deadline.

Kansas Promise Scholarship

Qualified JCCC students pursuing high-demand careers through an eligible two-year degree or certificate program can have their educational costs completely covered through the Kansas Promise Scholarship program. This “last dollar” scholarship can be used to pay for tuition, books and additional course-related materials not covered by other scholarships or grants.

Flexible class options

Students can choose how to attend JCCC with their educational goals and individual schedules in mind. We offer flexible course delivery methods to satisfy all types of learning styles:

Online Courses: Students are not required to come to campus or attend online meetings held at specific times.

Students are not required to come to campus or attend online meetings held at specific times. Online Hybrid Courses: Students are not required to come to campus for face-to-face sessions. Courses do include required live web-conference sessions.

Students are not required to come to campus for face-to-face sessions. Courses do include required live web-conference sessions. Face-to-Face Courses: Students are on campus for in-person lectures. Courses may use computers or other electronic media.

Enroll today

Fall enrollment is underway and our Admissions team is ready to assist a new class of Cavaliers begin (or continue) their educational journey. Learn more and apply today.