10 residents displaced by Overland Park house fire, no injuries reported

An Overland Park house fire early Monday morning has displaced 10 residents but left no injuries, according to fire officials say.

Details: In a release Monday, the Overland Park Fire Department reported a fire at a single-story residence in the 8700 block of Conser Drive.

Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee fire crews were dispatched just after 3 a.m.

Crews received reports of smoke coming from the front door, residents outside and potentially more trapped in the basement, so a second alarm was called.

According to the release, upon arrival crews quickly found the fire in the kitchen and put it out. They also found some residents in the basement of the home and got them out safely.

Some residents were evaluated on the scene for “minor smoke inhalation” but nobody was hospitalized.

Ten residents from the home were uninjured and are finding temporary lodging through a local Red Cross chapter, according to Overland Park Fire officials.

The home did not have a working smoke alarm, according to investigators.

Taking caution: The Overland Park Fire Department urges residents to make sure their homes have working smoke alarms.

Residents who can’t afford smoke alarms can contact local fire departments for help.