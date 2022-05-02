Capitol Update: Sen. Cindy Holscher bemoans the ‘good bills’ that didn’t get passed this session

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide all Shawnee Mission area legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

I’ve always believed problems can be solved in any environment as long as there are reasonable members who are willing to work for solutions. When I first entered the Legislature in 2017, we had a large group of moderate Republicans and Democrats who worked together to tackle issues facing our state. Through our efforts, we implemented some policies beneficial to everyday Kansans and overrode then-Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill designed to end his devastating tax-cutting experiment.

But things have changed dramatically in just a few years with the past two elections. With the near elimination of moderate Republicans, which were replaced by extremists, there is little collaborative work being done.

“My way or the highway” is the prevailing mantra in a legislature dominated by extremists with an agenda to collapse public education, ensure Medicaid expansion never happens and keep their donor base pacified through tax cuts to the wealthiest in our state. Controlled by dark money groups (who work for those wealthy individuals and corporations that comprise their doner base), political will to do the right thing goes by the wayside far too often.

Please know, there were several good bills introduced this session that could have positively impacted the lives of Kansans, yet very few saw the light of day as extremists who control the meeting agendas largely “left then off the schedule.”

So here’s a quick recap of some bills that were supported by Kansans:

This bill finally got a hearing and was passed in the House after years of work by advocates, including myself. However, this bill has yet to be voted on in the Senate and has been used by extremist leadership as leverage for other bills they want moved forward in the House. (No, this isn't the way the process is supposed to work. "Horse trading" should not be considered an acceptable practice for governing.

This bill finally got a hearing and was passed in the House after years of work by advocates, including myself. However, this bill has yet to be voted on in the Senate and has been used by extremist leadership as leverage for other bills they want moved forward in the House. (No, this isn’t the way the process is supposed to work. “Horse trading” should not be considered an acceptable practice for governing. Increase to special ed funding: The education conference committee had the power to make an increase to special ed funding this past week, but those who control the process had no interest in doing so. Instead, in a year with historical revenue growth, they ignored the requests of people from around the state and added policy pushed by the Kansas Policy Institute, which is designed to undermine our public schools. Because extremists have a supermajority, there is little the governor or moderate legislators can do to prevent these actions.

With overwhelming voter support, this is a bill I have brought forward the past two years. However, the chair of the Judiciary Committee has refused to have a hearing. There is no political will to do the right thing in this case as the power structure of the Catholic church has lobbyists pushing against the bill as it would financially impact their institution. Those same organizations are supporters of the judiciary chair and other extremists.

With undeniable support across the state and historic revenue totals, this legislature had the ability to eliminate the sales tax on food this year. The policy put forward by Gov. Kelly would have started July 1. A motion to debate the plan was brought up in the Senate and failed largely along partisan lines. Instead, extremist leadership opted for a phase-in approach that won't start until after the elections. It is well known in the capitol this was done to prevent the governor from having "a win" before November's gubernatorial contest.

Sports Wagering: This is one of the few "victories" of this legislative session. While there were supporters of the bill in different parts of the state, this really doesn't help people in the sense Medicaid expansion or other bills would. Incidentally, this legislation was used as a political football. The Senate president would only allow a vote if the House passed SB 34, a bill that removes the authority of the Secretary of Health and Environment to order any enforcement of measures to prevent or curtail the spread of infectious/contagious diseases. Revenue generated from sports wagering is designated to go to the Problem Gambling Fund, Sports Wagering Receipts Fund, Attracting Professional Sports to KS Fund and the White Collar Crime Fund. Not a lot there that helps regular Kansans.

Finally, what about Medicaid expansion?

New research by the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas shows 78% of voters in the state support this measure. So, what has been happening in the Legislature on this important topic? Nothing. No hearings scheduled, no votes taken, not a peep mentioned.

Put simply, there is no political will to act on this topic, which would benefit the poorest in Kansas and strengthen our economy.

If we are to make real progress in this state and help the people who live here, we have to elect individuals with the political will or desire to lead and vote accordingly. So, that comes down to the real challenge: more Kansas voters will need to have the will to become engaged and show up this fall.

If that doesn’t happen, we cannot expect the will of the people to be served by our state government.