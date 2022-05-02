Capitol Update: Rep. Jo Ella Hoye says school social workers need appreciation, too

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Jo Ella Hoye of Kansas House District 17, which covers parts of Lenexa and Shawnee.

Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin and Democratic Sen. Cindy Holscher were also given the opportunity to submit columns this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker writing the column and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

It’s Educator Appreciation Week. I am thankful for the teachers, staff and administrators who work hard to provide an excellent education for Kansas students.

We’ve been through a lot, and the support that kids are getting from their schools is inspiring. I hope that educators feel our gratitude this week and beyond.

I’m the parent of a fourth grader, and I’m a PTA mom, too. I have had the privilege of volunteering in the brick-and-mortar classroom, and I observed third grade from my kitchen table while the class was remote. The latter is a part of our lives that I’ll never forget but am anxious to put behind us.

Parents will always want the best for our kids. Student achievement is high on the list. We all want our kids to show what they know, and we quietly hope that their test scores will keep improving. I don’t think that this will ever change, but I do believe that parents’ concerns have evolved beyond test scores and grades.

We want to know that our kids are kind. We want to hear that they are good friends to others. We understand that it’s difficult to achieve strong test results if other needs aren’t being met.

I am concerned about growing criticism happening in the Kansas Legislature, and I want you to be aware of one particular role that has come under fire.

Shawnee Mission School District parents value our social workers. Social workers help set the course for the day. It’s hard for students to learn if they are upset, hungry, sad or scared. It’s important for students to be able to communicate their feelings and their needs. Morning mindfulness is an essential part of the day, and I can’t imagine Rising Star Elementary [in the Shawnee Mission School District] without our social worker. That’s why I’m speaking out in support of social workers.

The next phase of the “critical race theory” hysteria has arrived, and they’re after our social workers.

A recent report conducted by the nonpartisan research arm of the Legislature, the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit, entitled “Trends in Social Workers Employed by School Districts,” had the objective of answering the question: “How has the number of social workers employed by school districts changed in recent years?”

The answer is simple. The number of licensed social workers employed by school districts in Kansas has increased. I view this as a good thing.

However, a lawmaker on the Legislative Post Audit Committee recommended that the Legislature should “revisit” the increase in social workers.

As a member of the Kansas House of Representatives who sits on the K-12 Education Budget Committee, I am alarmed by this suggestion.

First of all, the Legislature has no business dictating how many social workers our local school districts hire. Then, there’s the fact that parents will not sit quietly and watch those positions disappear.

As we celebrate educators this week, let’s be sure that social workers know how much we appreciate them, as well.

Public education is a priority for me. It’s an honor to serve in the House where I can advocate for students and educators.