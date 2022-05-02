5 to Try: What is the best Indian food in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍛

Curry up and don’t wait for this week’s “5 to Try.”

This week, we want your picks for best Indian food in and around Johnson County, and we suspect there are no shortage of good options.

From classic tikka masala and tandoori chicken, to vegetable korma and biryani, there has to be something for everyone.

Tell us your go-to Indian restaurants around, and also get specific with what you like about that place: is it a particular dish? The service? The chai at the end of the meal?

Indian also does well for takeout, so if you prefer a place that delivers or you get it to go, tell us that, too.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

