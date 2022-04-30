Overland Park apartment fire displaces 5 residents, no injuries reported

A woman and her dog were rescued from a second-story balcony during an apartment fire Friday evening in Overland Park.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe responded to the Wycliff West Apartments, 10411 Mastin Street, at about 8 p.m.

Initial reports from the scene indicated three people possibly needed to be rescued from the building.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes says the first crews on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a ground floor apartment with evacuations in progress.

Rhodes says a woman and her dog were on a balcony adjacent to the fire. Both the woman and dog were helped off the balcony by firefighters without injury.

Additional fire units and ambulances were added to the call as part of a second-alarm assignment. A total of nine fire trucks and four ambulances responded.

“Fire from the ground floor apartment spread upward and affected several units on the second level with some fire making it into the attic,” Rhodes said in a news release. “It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control.”

No injuries were reported by residents or firefighters.

Rhodes says four apartments were damaged by the fire, displacing five residents. The Red Cross was called in to assist those displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause. A damage estimate has not been released.