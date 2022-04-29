Your daily planner: Friday, April 29

Hi, readers! Welcome to the last Friday in April. This is Nikki with what’s new and noteworthy around Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌧 High: 76, Low: 56. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning. Later in the day, it’s expected to be windy and partly sunny.
Diversions
- Leawood is hosting a fishing derby for kids ages 12 and under this Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at North Lake. Make sure to bring the entire family and your own poles for this event meant to help children learn how to fish. Click here to learn more.
- Beginning at 7 a.m., Tour de Shawnee Bike Ride is taking place this Sunday. Starting and ending at The Shawnee Civic Centre, riders can choose from two family-friendly routes: a 5 mile or 12 mile, or a more challenging 24-27 mile route. Go here for more information.
Public Agenda
There are no public meetings scheduled today.
Noteworthy
- Landunn Richardson has spent the last four years in a Johnson County jail cell without ever going to trial. Charged with reckless second degree murder for a 2016 wreck on Metcalf Avenue, he is still in custody because he can’t pay his $500,000 bond and will not plead guilty to a crime he says he did not commit. [Kansas City Star]
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to return day-to-day management of Johnson County Transit from the Kansas City Transportation Authority back to Johnson County. Beginning August 1, the JCT division will fall within the Public Works Department.
- Starting tonight at 8 p.m., Quivira Road will be closed from 76th Street to 79th Street and 79th Street to 83rd Street for storm sewer improvements. Eastbound and westbound 79th Street will remain open. The road is expected to reopen by 10 a.m. on Saturday.
- Beginning Sunday, Evergy Kansas metro residential customers will pay an average of $1.46 more per month to have electricity delivered to their homes. That amounts to $17.52 per year, based on an average monthly usage of 1,059 kWh.
