Your daily planner: Friday, April 29

Hi, readers! Welcome to the last Friday in April. This is Nikki with what’s new and noteworthy around Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌧 High: 76, Low: 56. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning. Later in the day, it’s expected to be windy and partly sunny.

Diversions

Leawood is hosting a fishing derby for kids ages 12 and under this Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at North Lake. Make sure to bring the entire family and your own poles for this event meant to help children learn how to fish. Click here to learn more.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Tour de Shawnee Bike Ride is taking place this Sunday. Starting and ending at The Shawnee Civic Centre, riders can choose from two family-friendly routes: a 5 mile or 12 mile, or a more challenging 24-27 mile route. Go here for more information.

Public Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy