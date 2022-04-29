Kansas trans athlete ban falls short of veto override — See how your JoCo lawmakers voted

A Kansas bill to ban transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports will not become law this year, after lawmakers failed to secure enough votes on Thursday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the measure.
The bill, known as SB 160, would have prevented transgender girls and women athletes from participating on girls and women’s teams at public schools, from grade school through university.
Republican backers of the bill said the issue was about fairness, arguing trans women would have an unfair advantage in competitions over women assigned the female gender at birth.
But critics, including many Democratic lawmakers, called it hateful and discriminatory and could lead to trans people feeling isolated and insecure.
The override passed in the Senate earlier this week by a vote of 28-10, but failed to reach the required 84 votes in the House, with a final tally of 81-41.
Take a look at how Johnson County lawmakers voted.
A “yes” means the lawmaker voted to override Gov. Kelly’s veto, and a “no” means the lawmaker voted to sustain the veto.
Kansas House of Representatives
Chris Croft (Republican, Overland Park): YES
Owen Donohoe (Republican, Shawnee): YES
Charlotte Esau (Republican, Olathe): YES
Linda Featherston (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Jo Ella Hoye (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
Timothy H. Johnson (Republican, Bonner Springs): YES
Megan Lynn (Republican, Olathe): YES
Heather Meyer (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Cindy Neighbor (Democrat, Shawnee): NO
Dan Osman (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Jarrod Ousley (Democrat, Merriam): NO
Mari-Lynn Poskin (Democrat, Leawood): NO
John Resman (Republican, Olathe): YES
Susan Ruiz (Democrat, Shawnee): NO
Ron Ryckman (Republican, Olathe): YES
Stephanie Sawyer Clayton (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Jerry Stogsdill (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO
Bill Sutton (Republican, Gardner): Absent / Did Not Vote
Sean E. Tarwater Sr. (Republican, Stilwell): YES
Adam T. Thomas (Republican, Olathe): YES
John Toplikar (Republican, Olathe): YES
Carl Turner (Republican, Leawood): YES
Lindsay Vaughn (Democrat, Overland Park): Absent / Did Not Vote
Brandon Woodard (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
Rui Xu (Democrat, Westwood): NO
Kansas Senate
Molly Baumgardner (Republican, Louisburg): YES
Ethan Corson (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO
Beverly Gossage (Republican, Eudora): YES
Cindy Holscher (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Rob Olson (Republican, Olathe): YES
Pat Pettey (Democrat, Kansas City): NO
Dinah Sykes (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
Mike Thompson (Republican, Shawnee): YES
Kellie Warren (Republican, Leawood): YES
