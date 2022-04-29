Kansas trans athlete ban falls short of veto override — See how your JoCo lawmakers voted

A Kansas bill to ban transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports will not become law this year, after lawmakers failed to secure enough votes on Thursday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the measure.

The bill, known as SB 160, would have prevented transgender girls and women athletes from participating on girls and women’s teams at public schools, from grade school through university.

Republican backers of the bill said the issue was about fairness, arguing trans women would have an unfair advantage in competitions over women assigned the female gender at birth.

But critics, including many Democratic lawmakers, called it hateful and discriminatory and could lead to trans people feeling isolated and insecure.

The override passed in the Senate earlier this week by a vote of 28-10, but failed to reach the required 84 votes in the House, with a final tally of 81-41.

Take a look at how Johnson County lawmakers voted.

A “yes” means the lawmaker voted to override Gov. Kelly’s veto, and a “no” means the lawmaker voted to sustain the veto.

Kansas House of Representatives

Chris Croft (Republican, Overland Park): YES

Owen Donohoe (Republican, Shawnee): YES

Charlotte Esau (Republican, Olathe): YES

Linda Featherston (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jo Ella Hoye (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Timothy H. Johnson (Republican, Bonner Springs): YES

Megan Lynn (Republican, Olathe): YES

Heather Meyer (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Cindy Neighbor (Democrat, Shawnee): NO

Dan Osman (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jarrod Ousley (Democrat, Merriam): NO

Mari-Lynn Poskin (Democrat, Leawood): NO

John Resman (Republican, Olathe): YES

Susan Ruiz (Democrat, Shawnee): NO

Ron Ryckman (Republican, Olathe): YES

Stephanie Sawyer Clayton (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jerry Stogsdill (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO

Bill Sutton (Republican, Gardner): Absent / Did Not Vote

Sean E. Tarwater Sr. (Republican, Stilwell): YES

Adam T. Thomas (Republican, Olathe): YES

John Toplikar (Republican, Olathe): YES

Carl Turner (Republican, Leawood): YES

Lindsay Vaughn (Democrat, Overland Park): Absent / Did Not Vote

Brandon Woodard (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Rui Xu (Democrat, Westwood): NO

Kansas Senate

Molly Baumgardner (Republican, Louisburg): YES

Ethan Corson (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO

Beverly Gossage (Republican, Eudora): YES

Cindy Holscher (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Rob Olson (Republican, Olathe): YES

Pat Pettey (Democrat, Kansas City): NO

Dinah Sykes (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Mike Thompson (Republican, Shawnee): YES

Kellie Warren (Republican, Leawood): YES