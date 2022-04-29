Lenexa Farmers’ Market opens April 30 — here’s what you need to know

The Lenexa Farmers Market returns for a fifth season on Saturday, April 30, with nearly three dozen vendors planning to offer seasonal produce, meat, eggs, dairy, baked goods, wine, flowers and plants, and loads of other items.

Interested in other farmers markets around town? Check out our complete guide here.

When and where: The farmers market operates on Saturdays through Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays through Aug. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Access the market along the covered walkway on the ground level of the parking garage by Lenexa City Hall and Lenexa City Center Library at West 87th Street Parkway and Winchester Street.

Free parking and bicycle racks are available.

About opening day: The Lenexa Farmers Market celebrates its opening day on April 30 with live music by Joy Zimmerman as well as children’s yard games from 8 a.m. to noon and Utepils (outdoor drinking for adults) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lenexa Public Market on the the Lower Commons.

How to pay: Come prepared with a mix of cash and cards, and also stop by the farmers market welcome booth to trade dollars for Lenexa Farmers Market tokens (some vendors exclusively take tokens).

Farmers market visitors can also use SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits from a government-issued debit card as well as the Double Up Food Bucks program to double the value of SNAP dollars spent on fresh produce.

Meet the vendors: All vendors are located within 250 miles of Lenexa or within the state of Kansas. Here’s the current vendor list, including seven new faces, and what they offer:

Jams, jellies, sauces and seasonings, etc.

The Bean Patch – Jams, jellies, rubs and seasoning mixes.

Daniel’s Bar-b-q Sauces – Handmade barbecue sauces and seasonings, as well as other artisanal products.

Flowers and plants

Into the Mystic Succulents – Succulents and painted pots.

(NEW) Spanish House Farm – Specialty cut flowers.

Fresh fruits and veggies, etc.

Dierking Farms – Sweet corn.

Hope’s Harvest Garden – Nonprofit community garden that supports local church food pantry service.

Maisha Mapya Garden – Various American and African vegetables.

(NEW) Maz’s Produce – Vegetables.

(NEW) Moonlight Prairie Farm – Fruits and vegetables, including mushrooms and microgreens.

(NEW) New Roots for Refugees – Len Merry – Various American and Asian vegetables.

New Roots for Refugees – Moe Thu – Various American and Asian vegetables.

Sunflower Orchards – Peaches, blackberries, apples.

Baked goods

Fox and Bull Baking Co. – Artisan bread and pastries.

Rock the House Bakery – Breads, baked goods and dipping oils.

Yellow Brick Bakery – Fresh and delicious specialty baked goods.

Yummylicious Cookie Company – Baked treats using organic whole-grains and organic sweeteners.

Prepared food

Salsa Mama – Fresh homemade salsa, Art’s white corn chips.

(NEW) Tango Bites – Argentinian baked empanadas, mini quiches.

Meat, eggs, dairy items and nuts, etc.

Fyler Farms – Milled grain, eggs.

Hedgewood Farms – Premium quality beef (100% grass fed and finished), poultry, pork, eggs and produce.

Jake Creek Pecans – Pecans.

(NEW) The Milk of Human Kindness – Food recovery education and ricotta cheese sampling.

Wine and beer, etc.

Holy-Field Vineyard & Winery – Award-winning wine and accessories.

Outdoor Pours by Topp’d Pizza + Salads – Cocktails, wine and beer.

Zydeco Meadery – mead from American honey.

Misc. (multiple categories)