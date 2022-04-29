  Juliana Garcia  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: Post readers pick the best food trucks in Johnson County 🌮🛻

The Melt owners

Post readers this week give their picks for best food trucks in and around Johnson County, including The Melt Truck, above, run by owners Seth and Alicia Inselma, who make gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. Photo courtesy The Melt Truck.

It’s Friday, and you know what that means — the Post’s “5 to Try” recommendations.

With and summer nearly here and First Friday season ramping up around the metro, we asked readers to send us suggestions for some of the best food trucks they’ve found in Johnson County.

There’s a little something for everyone on this list, from birria tacos and gyros to “million dollar” loaded tater tots and gourmet grilled cheeses.

Let’s get into this week’s food truck recommendations, as suggested by our readers.

La Pasadita

Pizza birria
Above, La Pasadita’s pizza birria. Photo courtesy La Pasadita.

Located off 135th and Santa Fe Streets in Olathe, La Pasadita is a top recommendation from Post readers.

“La Pasadita is one of the best food trucks I have ever visited,” Ryan Browning said. “The birria tacos are hands down the most awesome thing you will eat from a food truck!”

Some other menu items include pizza birria, loaded burritos and chicken or steak fajitas. The one drawback is that this food truck is only open one day a week. So you’ll have to plan your trip accordingly.

La Pasadita is open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2000 E. Santa Fe Street.

Eat Schmidt KC

Eat Schmidt KC food
Above, chicken fingers with homemade kettle chips (above) and brisket pita with pickled vegetables, lemon aioli and feta cheese. Photo courtesy Eat Schmidt KC.

Eat Schmidt KC, based in Merriam, whips up food truck classics: “Million Dollar” tater tots with bacon, ham and cheddar sauce, street tacos, donut holes and root beer floats.

Jonathan Mulroy wrote in a Facebook review that every item Eat Schmidt offers “is just unique enough to set it apart from others.”

“We’ve had just about every menu item and it never disappoints,” Mulroy wrote. “These guys care about food quality and it shows in their great selection and consistent great taste.”

Check where Eat Schmidt KC is at or book the truck for an event online here.

The Melt Truck

The Melt Mac n Cheese
Photo courtesy The Melt Truck.

Another fan favorite, The Melt Truck. These aren’t your average grilled cheese sandwiches, no.

The Melt Truck features gourmet grilled sandwiches, mac-n-cheese and loaded nachos. Some current menu items include an Asian melt with sweet and spicy pulled pork, a buffalo chicken melt and a gourmet grilled cheese with three types of cheese.

Keep up with The Melt Truck’s whereabouts on Facebook here.

KC Gyro Guys

Photo via KC Gyro Guys Facebook.

Technically based in Missouri, this food truck is just across State Line Road from Leawood. Still, KC Gyro Guys is a veteran-owned food truck serving up Mediterranean food and loved by some of our readers.

Customers can enjoy salads, rice platters or gyros all with various protein or vegetarian options including beef, chicken and falafel. A popular dish, pictured above, is the gyro fries.

Frequent fliers are encouraged to order online to qualify for KC Gyro Guys’ rewards membership.

Typically parked at 13015 State Line Road, KC Gyro Guys is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Mad Greek Traveling Taverna Food Truck

Photo courtesy The Mad Greek Traveling Taverna Food Truck.

This one is for our Jayhawks. From Lawrence-based restaurant The Mad Greek, we give you… The Mad Greek Traveling Taverna Food Truck.

While it’s based in Lawrence, The Mad Greek’s food truck is always on the go and can be regularly found at prominent metro locations like the Kansas City Zoo, Union Station and, more locally, the Lenexa Public Market.

Fan favorites include gyros, Greek nachos, baklava and spanakopita are all on the menu.

Stay up to date with The Mad Greek food truck and where it will be at next via social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

