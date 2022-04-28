Your daily planner: Thursday, April 28

Hello there, and welcome to another Thursday in Johnson County! Alexis here with a look at the day ahead.

Forecast: 🌧 High of 65. Low of 58. Expect cloudy skies today. Rain showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day and into the evening.

Diversions

The Elders are set to perform at the Kauffman Center tonight at 7 p.m. in their first live performance since taking a two-year hiatus. The iconic KC-based Irish band will perform classics as well as songs from their new album. Get tickets here.

Public Agenda

The Blue Valley Board of Education will hold a special meeting this morning at 8:30 a.m. to discuss “possible action” against board member Jim McMullen, following some parents’ complaints about his past anti-LGBTQ tweets.

Noteworthy