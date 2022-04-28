Obituary: Suzanne Gibbs, 87, longtime pillar of Mission community

Suzanne (Suzie) Greenlee Barnhart Gibbs — Born February 22, 1935 — Died April 26, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Scott Barnhart.

Suzie is survived by her husband, Jack Gibbs and his granddaughter Kelsey Gibbs; her eldest son Mitch Barnhart (Connie) and family of Kirby Willoughby (McKenzie) and their children, Cooper, Reece & Gunner; Blaire Jansen (Andrew); Scott (Cassie) Barnhart and their daughter Rylee; her youngest son Eric Barnhart (Erin) and family of Blake Barnhart and Grace Barnhart; and her sister Pat Newton of Atlanta, Georgia.

Suzie was best known for her love of the city of Mission. She was a small business owner with “The Younger Set” children’s clothing store, she served on the city council and as city clerk.

She was truly passionate about the city, bringing the community together and being a part of it for over 50 years.

Her life will be celebrated at Countryside Christian Church, 6101 Nall Avenue, Mission, Kansas on Monday, May 2 at 11:00 a.m.

It will be followed by a refreshment reception in the Fellowship Hall. Because of Suzie’s passion for helping the community, in lieu of flowers, her family would honor contributions to “Mission Community Food Pantry” c/o Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 West 62nd Street, Mission, Kansas 66202, (www.smiling-hearts.org).