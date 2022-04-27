Your daily planner: Wednesday, April 26

Good morning! Lucie here with your Wednesday rundown of what’s new and noteworthy here in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 73. Low: 53. Sunny with 11 to 20 mph winds. A chance for thunderstorms overnight into Thursday.
Diversions
- Take a trip through decades of cartoon music at 7 p.m. tonight at the Kauffman Center tonight. The Queen’s Cartoonists are known for playing music from cartoons and contemporary animation alongside visuals from films. Purchase tickets here.
- The Opus 76 Quartet performs virtually at 7 p.m. tonight as part of the Midwest Trust Center’s ‘Eat, Drink, Play!’ series at Johnson County Community College. Purchase tickets here. The performance will remain streamable until May 7.
- Electronic dance music duo Disclosure will play at 8 p.m. tonight at the Arvest Bank Theatre in Kansas City. Purchase tickets here.
Public agenda
- Overland Park’s Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. Among other things, the committee will review agreements for a major storm sewer project on Johnson Drive and a traffic-calming project along 157th Terrace.
- The Mission City Council will meet for a work session at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The council will review the city’s long-term parks and recreation needs and priorities as the city prepares for this fall’s election to renew the sales tax toward parks.
Noteworthy
- The Kansas City Royals will sport special new uniforms for their home game this Saturday versus the New York Yankees. The new “City Connect” uniforms feature a nod to Kansas City’s downtown buildings and famous fountains. [Kansas City Star]
- The Kansas Senate voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a so-called “Parents Bill of Rights.” The measure would allow parents to inspect classroom and library materials, lesson plans and activities in school. The House has yet to take up its own override vote. [Fox 4]
- The Kansas Department of Corrections is releasing a new set of cold case playing cards in state prisons. The cards feature information about unsolved murders, missing person cases and unidentified remains cases across the state. Three of the cases are from Johnson County. [KCTV]
