Your daily planner: Wednesday, April 26

Good morning! Lucie here with your Wednesday rundown of what’s new and noteworthy here in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 73. Low: 53. Sunny with 11 to 20 mph winds. A chance for thunderstorms overnight into Thursday.

Diversions

Take a trip through decades of cartoon music at 7 p.m. tonight at the Kauffman Center tonight. The Queen’s Cartoonists are known for playing music from cartoons and contemporary animation alongside visuals from films. Purchase tickets here .

The Opus 76 Quartet performs virtually at 7 p.m. tonight as part of the Midwest Trust Center’s ‘Eat, Drink, Play!’ series at Johnson County Community College . Purchase tickets here . The performance will remain streamable until May 7.

Electronic dance music duo Disclosure will play at 8 p.m. tonight at the Arvest Bank Theatre in Kansas City. Purchase tickets here .

Public agenda

Overland Park’s Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. Among other things, the committee will review agreements for a major storm sewer project on Johnson Drive and a traffic-calming project along 157 th Terrace.

The Mission City Council will meet for a work session at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The council will review the city’s long-term parks and recreation needs and priorities as the city prepares for this fall’s election to renew the sales tax toward parks.

Noteworthy