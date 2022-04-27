Obituary: Tiffany Meireis, 39, loving daughter and aunt who brought ‘warmth and joy to all’

Tiffany Ann Meireis of Lenexa, 39, lost her heroic, year-long battle with cancer and passed peacefully on April 19, 2022, surrounded in love by her family.

The daughter of Johnson County Commission Vice Chair Shirley Allenbrand, Tiffany brought much light and happiness to many people in her world but none so special as her family.

She is survived by her mother Shirley Allenbrand of Olathe, her father Rick (Alisa) Meireis of Olathe, brother Travis Meireis, sister-in-law and amazing “cancer buddy” Heather of Shawnee, niece Kenzie, nephew Alec, step-sister Katie (Jay) Byers of Des Moines, Iowa, nieces Sophie and Charlotte, Uncle Gary (Chris) Allenbrand of Winchester, California, cousins Tori, Tobe and Tye, and Aunt Pam (Ray) Smith of Branson, Missouri.

She joins many relatives in death including Billy and Ann Allenbrand, Lee and Jean Meireis, Brad Meireis, and Daddy Jim.

Tiffany was born on July 2, 1982 in Overland Park. She was named after the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and her maternal grandmother Augusta Ann (Block) Allenbrand.

Raised by her single mom, she grew up in Olathe where she graduated with honors from Olathe East. With several Johnson County Community College credit hours at graduation, it did not take much time for Tiffany to earn her Associates degree from JCCC. She then went on to receive three degrees, including a Master’s Degree from UMKC.

When she was in 10th grade, she started working part-time for Alliance Data, where she remained her entire career and ultimately became an executive with the company.

Tiffany enjoyed life with her family with trips, movies and sleepovers. She was lovingly known as “Ro Ro” to her pride and joy, Kenzie and Alec. Her cat, Gus Gus, was her constant companion.

She had a special group of friends called “The Foxies” that would meet once a month and do fun things together.

She was a bright, smart woman who brought warmth and joy to all around her. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend, employee and coworker.

In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up in Tiffany’s name called Tiff Tiff’s Warrior Fund for Adolescent Sexual Assault Survivors. Contributions to Tiff’s fund can be directed to Friends of JOCO Mental Health Foundation.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the loving staff at Avenue 81 Assisted and Independent Living, Tiffany’s cancer team, Dr. Pluenneke and Dr. Hoover at KU Medical Center, and Kansas City Hospice.

Services were held for Tiffany Ann Meireis on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection (Wesley Hall), 13720 Roe Avenue, in Leawood.

Tiffany was interred at Oak Lawn Cemetery Memorial Gardens, 13901 S. Black Bob Road, in Olathe.