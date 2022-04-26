Your daily planner for Tuesday, April 26

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, April 26 in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 66 Low: 44. A mostly clear, sunny day with calm winds.
Diversions
- Catch Amos Lee at Uptown Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets begin at almost $40 and can be purchased online here.
- The University of Missouri-Kansas City Wind Symphony performs tonight at 7:30 p.m. at White Recital Hall on UMKC’s campus. It is a free concert.
Agenda
- Join the city of Mission at a neighborhood meeting for the Foxridge multi-family development from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. It will be held at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center.
- Roeland Park’s racial equity committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. Join the committee virtually through this Zoom link.
Noteworthy
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Former U.S. Senator Pat Roberts has endorsed Ken Selzer for Johnson County Commission Chair, according to Selzer’s campaign. Roberts called Selzer a “successful businessman who gets things done” and who will “restore fiscal accountability” in the county. Selzer’s opponents include two current commissioners, Shirley Allenbrand and Charlotte O’Hara, as well as Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly.
- The deadline for Shawnee’s property tax rebate pilot program is almost here. Residents who meet certain income requirements can apply online here until April 30. The program will return 100%, up to $500, of their 2021 city property tax. More information can be found online here.
- A ribbon cutting for Arista Recovery, an addiction treatment facility, is happening at 1:30 p.m. today at 9401 Reeds Road in Overland Park. Arista Recovery’s Overland Park location is an outpatient treatment center providing individual or group therapy and medication assisted treatment. Its inpatient treatment center in Paola is in the works, according to its website.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.