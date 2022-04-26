Your daily planner for Tuesday, April 26

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, April 26 in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 66 Low: 44. A mostly clear, sunny day with calm winds.

Diversions

Catch Amos Lee at Uptown Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets begin at almost $40 and can be purchased online here.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City Wind Symphony performs tonight at 7:30 p.m. at White Recital Hall on UMKC's campus. It is a free concert.

Agenda

Join the city of Mission at a neighborhood meeting for the Foxridge multi-family development from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. It will be held at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center.

Roeland Park's racial equity committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. Join the committee virtually through this Zoom link.

Noteworthy

A couple more items of note from the area: