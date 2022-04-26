These Overland Park city parks are getting upgrades ahead of this summer

Overland Park residents can expect to see changes at some city parks in the coming months, according to the city.

This spring and summer, several park improvement and maintenance projects are already or will soon be underway.

Here are some of the latest updates coming to Overland Park city parks this summer.

Strang Park, near West 88th and Farley

The Strang Park improvement project includes the construction of the city’s first all-inclusive play area , which will have components including elevated climbing nets and a sensory tunnel.

This park will also feature some new tributes to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

It is set to reopen this summer.

91st Street trail, between Nall and Lowell

Construction is set to begin this year on a new pedestrian and bike trail running along a stretch of 91 st Street.

The trail is part of the Overland Park Greenway Linkages Plan , which is geared toward connecting parks to schools, churches and neighborhoods.

The trail will be 10 feet wide and ultimately link up with a trail that leads to Cherokee Park.

Young’s Pool poolhouse, 8421 West 77th Street

The entry building and poolhouse at Young’s Pool is currently undergoing reconstruction.

Some of the new additions will include a shelter, offices and a party room.

The reconstruction will likely be finished in May, in time for Young’s Pool to open for the summer swim season.

Cherokee Park, 8000 West 91st Street

The Cherokee Park improvement project includes a range of additions on top of a playground replacement.

Synthetic turf will be added under the new playground. The basketball courts will also be resurfaced and a new shelter will be built.

The improvements will likely be completed by this summer.

South Lake Park basketball courts, 7601 West 86th Street

The basketball courts at South Lake Park are getting replaced.

The project will entail new court surfacing, new goals and new nets.

The project will likely be finished by this summer.

Indian Valley Park roller hockey rink, 11606 Knox Street (near U.S. Highway 69 and 119th Street)

Construction of a roller hockey rink at Indian Valley Park finished up earlier this spring .

The improvements included new surfacing, goals, fencing and dasher boards.

Arboretum Visitors Center, 8909 West 179th Street