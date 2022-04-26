KC Brick Store, metro’s first and only used Lego shop, set to open soon in Overland Park

After months of anticipation, Lego lovers in the KC metro will soon have a new outlet. That’s because KC Brick Store is officially set to celebrate its grand opening on Friday, May 13, in Overland Park.

The bigger picture: According to husband-and-wife owners Dan and Erin Barton, the new store will be the first and only shop specializing in selling new and used Legos in the Kansas City metro.

Where exactly: The 2,500-square-foot store will open in the Regency Park Shopping Center at 9252 Metcalf Avenue, in a storefront between Cardboard Corner Cafe and Energize OP.

Store details: Upon opening, KC Brick Store plans to buy and sell Legos, including whole sets and individual bricks, which can be bought a la carte.

Organizing and display supplies and mini-figures will also be available for purchase.

Events and parties: In addition to offering to buy, sell and trade Lego sets and bricks, the Bartons say they also have plans to host events at the shop, such as building nights, competitions and educational workshops for kids.

Birthday parties can also be celebrated at the store’s party room, which will be available for booking as soon as the store opens. The store says the first available date for birthday parties will not be until June 1.

KC Brick Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday except Tuesday.

Key quote: “We are beyond thrilled to be able to transition from our 2-plus years of preparation into actually opening and serving the Kansas City community,” Dan Barton wrote. “We can’t wait to meet each and every one of you in the store.”