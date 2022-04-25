Your daily planner: Monday, April 25

Good morning!! Leah here welcoming you to the new week in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 60; Low: 37. Sunny with northwesterly winds 8 to 14 miles per hour and gusts as high as 22 miles per hour.

Agenda

The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Among the agenda items are plans to change the city code to restrict room rentals in single-family districts. See our past coverage here.

meets tonight at 6 p.m. Among the agenda items are plans to change the city code to restrict room rentals in single-family districts. See our past coverage here. Overland Park’s special city manager screening committee will meet today at 4:30 p.m. in executive session as it continues to review candidates to replace former city manager Bill Ebel, who retired earlier this year.

will meet today at 4:30 p.m. in executive session as it continues to review candidates to replace former city manager Bill Ebel, who retired earlier this year. The Shawnee Mission Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement. Among other items, the board will discuss starting the process for altering the enrollment boundary between Briarwood and Tomahawk elementary schools.

Noteworthy