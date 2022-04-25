Your daily planner: Monday, April 25

Good morning!! Leah here welcoming you to the new week in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌤 High: 60; Low: 37. Sunny with northwesterly winds 8 to 14 miles per hour and gusts as high as 22 miles per hour.
Agenda
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Among the agenda items are plans to change the city code to restrict room rentals in single-family districts. See our past coverage here.
- Overland Park’s special city manager screening committee will meet today at 4:30 p.m. in executive session as it continues to review candidates to replace former city manager Bill Ebel, who retired earlier this year.
- The Shawnee Mission Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement. Among other items, the board will discuss starting the process for altering the enrollment boundary between Briarwood and Tomahawk elementary schools.
Noteworthy
- Starting today Johnson County will begin distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests from its Olathe office at 11875 S. Sunset Drive. Tests will be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and no appointment is needed. More details here.
- The #ZeroReasonsWhy Mental Health Community Convening is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. RSVP here.
- Johnson County is now the 25th local government to achieve the LEED Golf certification. The achievement recognizes the county government’s efforts efforts to improve sustainability and the standard of living for residents. Full results of the report are here.
- KU standout basketball player and Blue Valley Northwest alum Christian Braun announced he is declaring for the NBA draft. Braun, a junior, still could return to play a fourth and final year at Kansas if he goes undrafted or changes his mind. [ESPN]
