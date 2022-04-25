Capitol Update: Sen. Ethan Corson highlights what new state budget funds — and what it leaves out

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Sen. Ethan Corson of Kansas Senate District 7, covering an area of northeast Johnson County that includes Fairway, Mission, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Westwood, Westwood Hills, and parts of Leawood and Overland Park.

Democratic Reps. Linda Featherston and Rui Xu, along with Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner were also offered the chance to submit columns this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker writing the column and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

In my first Capitol Update column of this session back in January, I discussed why I was encouraged by Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposed budget.

I’m glad that in my final column of this session, I can report that much of what Gov. Kelly initially put forward is included in the budget she signed last week.

The budget:

extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months, which should reduce pregnancy-related complications and will affect 9,000 mothers each year, as more than 30% of Kansas births are covered by Medicaid,

increases funding for mental health services, emergency medical services, newborn screenings and cancer screenings,

restores higher education funding, including $28.5 million for community colleges, $19 million for need-based scholarships and $20 million for capital projects,

deposits a record $500 million into the budget stabilization fund — which provides a crucial backstop should revenues decline in the future — leaving the fund five times higher than ever before,

closes the “bank of KDOT,” ending the Brownback-era practice of taking money from the Kansas Department of Transportation, including the State Highway Fund, and using it to fund other obligations. (It is essential that these needed infrastructure dollars be used for their intended purpose.),

fully funds the state’s water plan for the first time since 2008, which is critical in addressing the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer, which provides water to western Kansas,

provides additional funding for the Office of Broadband Development,

includes $65 million for the development and renovation of moderate-income housing

and provides a 5% pay increase for state workers, the first increase since 2018.

While this budget continues us on a strong fiscal path and makes wise investments in critical areas, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the glaring absence of Medicaid Expansion.

Republicans’ failure to expand Medicaid for the ninth straight year will cause our state a net loss of $68.5 million, continue to leave 150,000 Kansans without access to health care and not improve the health of our workforce.

And the budget is far from complete.

We still have to address funding for K-12 education, which will exceed $6.4 billion. My hope is that we can use this as an opportunity to fully fund special education, which, as Rep. Jarrod Ousley of Merriam pointed out last month, has been chronically underfunded for years.

It’s a privilege to represent our community in the Kansas Senate. I can be reached at Ethan.Corson@senate.ks.gov or by phone at 785-414-9215.

Each week that the Legislature is in session, I send an email newsletter discussing my work. If you’d like to receive it, please go to my website here and select “Legislative Updates.”

Additionally, myself, along with state Reps. Stephanie Clayton, Jerry Stogsdill, Jarrod Ousley and Rui Xu, along with State Board of Education member Melanie Haas, hold a town hall at 9:00 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Sylvester Powell Community Center in Mission, 6200 Martway Street. You can also join us virtually. Our next town hall is Saturday, May 28. I hope to see you there!