Capitol Update: Rep. Rui Xu encouraged by bipartisan approach to affordable housing

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Rui Xu of Kansas House District 25, covering parts of northeast Johnson County, including Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood.

Democratic Rep. Linda Featherston, Democratic Sen. Ethan Corson and Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner were also offered the chance to submit columns this week.

Over the April break, my colleagues have done a great job of describing what to expect during the legislative veto session, which begins Monday.

We still need to address education funding, the food sales tax and sports wagering.

I wanted to talk about a huge issue in Kansas that gets fewer headlines but is no less urgent to address: our state’s housing crisis.

In urban Kansas, opposition to density is leading to insufficient supply to match the demand for houses, and in rural Kansas, developers often are unable to recoup their costs for building new projects.

Expensive housing and rising property values are simultaneously causing our young people to seek greener pastures elsewhere and putting severe strain on our elder Kansans on fixed incomes. This is not sustainable.

I serve as the ranking Democrat on the Financial Institutions and Rural Development committee, and I’m proud to note that we’ve spent the bulk of this session examining how to start to break this logjam.

First off, the budget contains $20 million to expand our current moderate income housing program and $50 million to expand our rural housing program.

Most importantly, there is currently a policy bill sitting in conference committee that contains the following provisions:

an affordable housing tax credit

a housing investor tax credit

a rural home loan guarantee

authorizing rural appraisers to exclude the sale approach in certain rural county loans

amendments to the Historic Kansas Act to encourage restoration of older properties

expanding the Rural Housing Incentive Act to include economically distressed urban areas

childcare tax credit for employers offering childcare for employees

While the big partisan fights take the headlines, I’ve truly been encouraged to see the bipartisan cooperation that has had to occur to put all of these pieces together, from the governor’s budget to the legislative process to the conference committee.

Everyone in all corners of the state recognize this problem, and we’re all invested in finding the right solutions. Hopefully this will serve as a guiding principle throughout the veto session.

As always, it is my honor to serve as your representative for District 25. If you ever have any issues or questions, please email me at ruixuks@gmail.com or call or text me at 913-535-8691.