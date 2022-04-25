  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: What are the best food trucks in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🚚

Lenexa is known for its annual summertime Food Truck Frenzy event, where food trucks from around the metro park in Old Town to sell their wares. Image via city of Lenexa Facebook page.

This week’s “5 to Try” is on the move.

Rev up your engines and get those cookers frying because we’re looking for the best food trucks in and around Johnson County.

We’ll take any and all entrants: from those food trucks grounded in permanent locations, to those that drive up to local events and festivals, like Lenexa’s annul Food Truck Frenzy.

Some local food trucks have also now established storefront operations, too.

From street tacos to shaved ice to fried anything on a stick, we have only one qualification: your suggestions must be vendors that serve food out of a truck.

Tell us your pick and where you usually find them.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can: 

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check some other recent “5 to Try” lists, including our readers’ picks for best local breweries and best sandwiches in Johnson County.