5 to Try: What are the best food trucks in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🚚

This week’s “5 to Try” is on the move.

Rev up your engines and get those cookers frying because we’re looking for the best food trucks in and around Johnson County.

We’ll take any and all entrants: from those food trucks grounded in permanent locations, to those that drive up to local events and festivals, like Lenexa’s annul Food Truck Frenzy.

Some local food trucks have also now established storefront operations, too.

From street tacos to shaved ice to fried anything on a stick, we have only one qualification: your suggestions must be vendors that serve food out of a truck.

Tell us your pick and where you usually find them.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

