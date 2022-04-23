Your Community: Summer Guide now available at Johnson County Library

The Summer 2022 Guide is now available at a Johnson County Library near you. The Guide is your source for all things Library. It’s packed full of helpful information so you’re up-to-date on what’s going on at the branches, upcoming events and programs, service highlights, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in April (Summer), August (Fall), and December (Spring), and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

Be sure to check out this edition’s featured stories:

New Skills, Bright Futures Made in the MakerSpace

Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of Johnson County Library’s Collection

Library Building Updates

Summer Reading

Movies in the Park

Volunteers Are Making a Difference

Learn About Friends Member Andy Akright

Why We Give: Leigh Anne and Bill Neal

The sea creatures on the cover are from a series created by Sophie Blackall for this year’s Summer Reading theme, “Oceans of Possibilities”. Blackall is a Brooklyn-based, Australian illustrator of over 45 books for children, including the New York Times best-selling “Ivy and Bean” series, the 2016 Caldecott Medal winner “Finding Winnie,” and the 2019 Caldecott Medal winner “Hello Lighthouse,” which she also wrote. She is the four-time recipient of The New York Times Best Illustrated Picture Book Award and has collaborated on several global health and literacy initiatives.

Stop by one of the 14 Johnson County Library branches to get your copy today. The Summer 2022 Guide is also available to view online.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom