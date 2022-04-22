Your daily planner: Friday, April 22

Hello, readers! Nikki here welcoming you to another Friday in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌥 High: 82, Low: 65. Expect a breezy day with mostly cloudy skies that will gradually become clearer into the evening.
Diversions
- The Blue Valley Recreation Center is showing Disney’s “Moana” for its outdoor movie night this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Make sure to bring a blanket and grab your own snacks! To preregister for this free event, which is required, going here.
- On Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., Park Place in Leawood is hosting a Spring Wine Walk. All proceeds will go towards the American Cancer Society of Kansas City, so come out and enjoy 10 tastings at 10 businesses for $15. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Local band Cantaloupe City is set to play from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Public Market for Lenexa’s Friday Night Sound Bites. Enjoy food and drinks available for purchase from the local merchants and rotating guest food trucks while listening to live music. Go here to learn more.
Public Agenda
There are no public meetings scheduled today.
Noteworthy
- During a town hall this week following last month’s shooting at Olathe East High School, parents pressed district officials to have metal detectors installed in schools after a revised security plans did not include them. [KCUR]
- Mashed, an online food publication, has named Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que’s macaroni and cheese as “The Best Gas Station Food” in Kansas. Loaded with white cheddar sauce and smoked provolone cheese, the dish is described by Mashed as “pillowy, light and full of cheesy flavor.” [Kansas City Star]
- New projections show the state of Kansas will collect roughly $407 million more in tax revenues than previously expected in the upcoming fiscal year, potentially pushing the state’s budget surplus next year to more than $3 billion. Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday some of that surplus should be used to pay to cut the state’s 6.5% food sales tax. [Kansas Reflector]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.