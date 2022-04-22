Your daily planner: Friday, April 22

Hello, readers! Nikki here welcoming you to another Friday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌥 High: 82, Low: 65. Expect a breezy day with mostly cloudy skies that will gradually become clearer into the evening.

Diversions

The Blue Valley Recreation Center is showing Disney’s “Moana” for its outdoor movie night this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Make sure to bring a blanket and grab your own snacks! To preregister for this free event, which is required, going here.

On Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., Park Place in Leawood is hosting a Spring Wine Walk . All proceeds will go towards the American Cancer Society of Kansas City, so come out and enjoy 10 tastings at 10 businesses for $15. Tickets can be purchased here.

Local band Cantaloupe City is set to play from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Public Market for Lenexa's Friday Night Sound Bites. Enjoy food and drinks available for purchase from the local merchants and rotating guest food trucks while listening to live music. Go here to learn more.

Public Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy